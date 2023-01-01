HAAi

Album: Baby, We’re Ascending

Category: Experimental / Electronic / Ambient

Label: Mute Records

Release Date: 2022-05-27





With now seemingly infinite avenues of sonic creativity literally available to everyone with an idea, we’re coming up with new and bizarre forms of music exponentially faster than we can seem to come up with monikers for their genres. Of course, adjectives may be in short supply, so record label association acts a useful metric for HAAi’s Baby, We’re Ascending since Mute Records does not have a reputation for signing low quality acts. The album reads like a mishmash of sonic experimentation, the movements of which sound as though they could have been by discrete artists. But despite the apparent lack of contiguousness, it’s actually a pleasant listen with the right ear, like an aural trifle dessert. It flows with a sizeably experimental intro track that leads into various exercises in structured electronic music, with straight beats and what could be called breakbeats, though not in the traditional sense. What to label it? Well, it’s electronica, but that really doesn’t say too much. In its more upbeat moments, it evokes Ladytron or maybe Animal Collective with some latter-day Chemical Brothers thrown in, but has somber and lilting pieces that could appease fans of Cocteau Twins. Even the electronic elements don’t always sit on a four-on-the-floor pulse as there’s plenty of variation to match the shifting moods. Catchy might be another word to describe Baby, We’re Ascending, as one can count on some really absorbing and creative passages. The album is fearless and eclectic, and if you’re a real audiophile willing to carve out the time, it’s worth taking in.



Track list:

Channels Pigeon Barron Bodies of Water Human Sound Louder Always Better Biggest Mood Ever AM FM I’ve Been Thinking a Lot Lately Purple Jelly Disc Baby, We’re Ascending Orca Tardigrade



Ian Nolan (INolan)