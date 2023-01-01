GR^VE

Album: GR^VE

Category: Ambient / Shoegaze / Darkwave

Label: Confusion Inc.

Release Date: 2022-05-13





GR^VE certainly made an auspicious entrance in 2020 with the “Safe” / “Resign Your Fate” and “Distraction From Decay” singles, followed the next year by “In Fire” to hint at a grittier, more post-punk infused sound. With this self-titled EP, the enigmatic duo of Carbon and Seraph plunge us into a veritable tableau of contemplative shoegazing and dreamily distorted textures that instill a foreboding unease, although without necessarily descending into a nightmarish despair. Traces of the doomier and sludgy sounds of SunnO))) resound in the shrill backdrops of “About Time” and “Cold Wind,” but they are easily protracted by the overarching flavor of ethereal psychedelia as Seraph’s voice hovers in angelic fashion; it would be difficult not to think of the dreampop sounds of the early-to-mid ‘90s a la Slowdive or Medicine. The same can be said of the concluding “Dreams,” as strums of crystalline guitar and chiming synth tones work in tandem with the vocals upon steady rhythms and pads drenched in reverb, while the organic pulses and twinkling piano tones of “Insomnolence” make for a pensive interlude that could’ve withstood an extra minute. “Flies On Venus” is the true star of the EP, as Ian Pickering (IAMX, Sneaker Pimps) provides a disaffected counterpoint to the lithe Seraph, their voices engaging in a harmonious call-and-response that matches the guttural and persistent urgency of the guitar drones and restrained beat. Produced by Colin Cameron Allrich, GR^VE is as relaxing as it is distressing; at just under 21 minutes long, it’s a brisk listen, but one that hopefully hints at deeper dives into unexplored realms of sonic reverie.



Track list:

About Time Flies On Venus Insomnolence Cold Wind Dreams



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)