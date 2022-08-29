Grim

Some bands simply beg to resist any form of listening pleasure, and Grim unequivocally falls under this banner. Described as “field recordings, junk noise, and heavy rhythms,” Totem Song is something like Ringu-meets-SPK, a perverse amalgam of nightmares and avant-garde art that resists both scrutiny and consumption. Its squashed and distorted percussion offers a semblance of what the uninitiated in noise will appreciate as music, but otherwise, there is primarily an element of intergalactic radio transmissions to the four songs. “Halima” is nigh-indecipherable Yoko Ono-style screaming atop a jungle-infused beat, whereas “Senrigan” moves into more modular/sequencer-driven layers of noise, rasping distortion, and warbling synthesizers in the fashion of Alessandro Cortini crossed with Skinny Puppy. The latter half of Totem Song goes more into the vein of Ho99o9 with squashed hip-hop beats and rapping, along with ring-modulated and rasping drones atop the same drawling Japanese that comprises the rest of the work. It’s as things continue that the beginning of a more groove-oriented sound emerges, reflecting more of Jun Konagaya’s former work with Kuwahara on Holocaust, but it never truly delves into the more fluid and free-flowing rhythms that break up the brutal soundscapes of its forerunner – Grim is most definitely more unapologetically noise. Although admitting comparisons are intrinsically odious and every album should stand on its own merit, there’s something indescribable and yet familiar in the brutal unfriendliness of Totem Song, a kind of sonic abuse that is more likely to repel than engage. The merits of its noise are thus impossible to divine or dislike, because that would fulfill its inherent aim. Consume with caution and/or confusion; either is appropriate.



Track list:

Halima Senringan Pirogen Motors Crypto Monk



