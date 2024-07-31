Grey Skies Fallen

Album: Molded By Broken Hands

Category: Doom Metal

Label: Profound Lore Records

Release Date: 2024-03-08

Author: Chris Letourneau (DJ_Crossover)





When it comes to the world of metal, there are near countless sub-enres being created on the daily by an overwhelming number of bands who all seem to be trying to push the envelope and reinvent the wheel that it can sometimes be exhausting just trying to keep up. Thankfully, there are still some acts that know exactly what they are, and who choose rather to embrace that identity while simultaneously building upon it as they go. And with the release of Molded By Broken Hands, it feels as though Grey Skies Fallen may just be the type of act that fits into the latter category. Of course, that’s not to say that this latest offering is unoriginal by any means; in fact, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Over the course of the seven tracks that make up this album, fans should easily recognize much of what drew them to this act in the first place, while also providing plenty of new creative ideas for them to ponder over. The New York based four piece’s latest outing happens to be a sorrowfully melodic, at times almost Zeppelin-like folksy, and at the same time bone crushingly brutal journey that only further entrenches Grey Skies Fallen within the ever expanding pantheon of American doom metal. The album begins with “A Twisted Place in Time” and its elegiac acoustic opening chords, which rapidly shift into an increasingly more intense burner of a track, feeling like the listener is being led upon a gloomy thrill ride that has more in common with a bombastic, melancholic tragedy opera than it does a more traditional metal album. That shouldn’t be surprising given the band’s unique ability to shift between velvety, Phantom-esque soprano vocals and more commonplace death wailing on songs like “Save Us” and the title track, or with the arena worthy mini solos breaking out like they do two minutes into “No Place For Sorrow.” Despite clocking in at only 48 minutes, the scope of musical brilliance on Molded By Broken Hands manages to make it feel so much longer than that, and seems almost Tolkien-like in its depth of lyricism and melody. Perhaps the standout example to help emphasize this concept is “I Can Hear Your Voice,” an intense six-and-a-half minute opus that perfectly captures the tempest of hopelessness and the futility of life. Honestly, the entire theme and concept of this album seems to cause a sort of emotional whiplash as it continues to build towards something bigger than the sum of its individual parts, something far greater still. Whether you are a longtime fan of this band or are simply a fan of the genre looking for something new to pass the time, I can promise you that you could do far worse than this one. Just don’t be surprised if you find yourself going back to it for a second (or even third) playthrough.



Track list:

A Twisted Place in Time Molded By Broken Hands No Place For Sorrow I Can Hear Your Voice Cracks in Time Save Us Knowing that You’re There



