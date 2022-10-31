Greg Puciato

Album: Mirrorcell

Category: Experimental / Post-Metal / Post-Punk

Label: Federal Prisoner

Release Date: 2022-06-24





There are few things quite so satisfying as when an artist can function completely on their own terms, free from the constraints of a business-minded industry, free to pursue all creative impulses. Greg Puciato has been doing that for quite some time, so it’s no surprise that his sophomore solo effort continues down that path. Where his previous Child Soldier album felt like an amalgam of all of his previous endeavors to offer a snapshot of Puciato’s artistic identity, the nine tracks on Mirrorcell hone those qualities down to a more singular and direct focus.

Echoes of Killing Joke resonate through the introductory “In This Hell You Find Yourself” leading into the strident “Reality Spiral” and “No More Lives to Go,” both wrought with insistent chugs of discordant guitars underscored by Chris Hornbrook’s forceful percussive thrust. Puciato’s haunted vocals vacillate effortlessly between coldly saccharine melodies to primal, unhinged screams whose fury is matched by the steely sharp wail of lead guitar lines. Later tracks like “I, Eclipse” and “Rainbows Underground” slow the pace down without skimping on the intensity or the ambience, the guttural bass throbbing with an almost mechanical menace amid resonating guitars and harmonious vocals that take on a disaffected post-grunge snarl akin to Alice in Chains on “Never Wanted That.” “Lowered” is perhaps the crown jewel of the record as brittle yet soaring guitar lines tradeoff with the vocal interplay between Puciato and Reba Meyers of Code Orange; both deliver such impassioned performances and their voices in unison create a devastating effect that it’s almost unfair to the rest of the album. “We” is the most overtly electronic song with bouncy drumbeats and swirling layers of synth and guitar topped off by Puciato’s soulful and downright sexy croon, leaving “All Waves to Nothing” to conclude Mirrorcell in epic fashion as the song traverses through peaks and valleys of unbridled ferocity and vulnerability across a nearly nine-minute sonic wasteland.

Not content to follow traditional models, Mirrorcell is an ever evolving presentation, not just across its nine tracks, but as new surprises are added – digital editions feature instrumental and A Capella renditions of each track, with remixes of “Lowered” also added later. Already heralded as one of the finest voices of his generation, it is the versatility and adventurousness of Greg Puciato that stands out the most, with Mirrorcell being simply the latest example. Simply excellent!



Track list:

In This Hell You Find Yourself Reality Spiral No More Lives to Go Never Wanted That Lowered We I, Eclipse Rainbows Underground All Waves to Nothing



Greg Puciato

Bandcamp, Instagram

Federal Prisoner

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)