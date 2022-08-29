Gravity Corps

Album: Zero Grav EP

Category: EBM / Electro

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2021-11-05





Denver’s Mark Sousa, best known for his work with futurepop project Voicecoil, has leveraged his time away from touring to dip his feet into more aggressive waters. Influenced by classic industrial and EBM, he imbues his production skills with a darker and more aggressive musical approach to create Gravity Corps, with the Zero Grav EP presenting a hybrid of these elements rather successfully. From the opening “Scared to Death,” one could initially mistake this for a Voicecoil release, but as soon as the vocals begin, the Gravity Corps truly presents itself. The vocals are definitely more of what you would expect from an EBM record rather than a futurepop release – shouted, simple, and straightforward. On the following “Another Day,” the EBM groove is far more present, with Sousa doing his best Jean-Luc De Meyer impression to emphasize the heavier influences of this project further, but it is most evident in “Decadent is Dangerous.” The repetitive lyrics about “your body” leading into the chorus feature lighter production and, for lack of a better term, futuristic sounds that mold the worlds of futurepop and EBM into that sound that Gravity Corps is clearly going for. The remaining tracks on the EP follow suit with groovy yet simple bass lines and those simple and direct vocals to round out the project’s vision, while the concluding “Selling Sorrow” adds yet another classic industrial element… sampling!

Mark Sousa clearly has a love for the classics, and there really hasn’t been a place in Voicecoil for such a drastic shift in style as this. Side projects are often outlets of creativity for artists to explore other musical areas, and Gravity Corps is no different. By this measurement, Zero Grav succeeds at its mission, allowing Mark to play in an old school space that he clearly has the talent and desire to enter, and he does so with the modernized flair that we’ve come to expect from him. For what it’s worth, this record was mastered by Eric Oehler, who has also been exploring the modernized-EBM sound with Klack, so perhaps there was an extra hand at play to polish this record with just the right amount of old school spice. From a musical perspective, Zero Grav is a bit of a “been there, done that” situation with the classic EBM influence; however, with Sousa’s flair, it has not yet quite been done like this, and for that reason still stands out on its own.



Track list:

Scared to Death Another Day Decadent is Dangerous Cold and Elegant Selling Sorrow



Gravity Corps / Voicecoil / Mark Sousa

Website, Facebook (Gravity Corps), Facebook (Voicecoil), Twitter, Bandcamp (Gravity Corps), Bandcamp (Voicecoil), YouTube, Instagram



Ryan H. (DoktorR)