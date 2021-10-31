Grave Length

Album: The Unknown Terror

Category: Electro / Death Metal

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2021-06-12





Grave Length’s self-proclaimed “synth infested horror metal” debut EP is in many regards what one might expect with such an invocation. A throwback to classic sci-fi/slasher soundscapes, it first sets up and then proceeds to brutalize its quiet eeriness with barking, scratching thrash licks – equal bits Reign in Blood and Stranger Things, it does scratch some textbook genre itch. “Trapped On the Couch” boasts brash guitar coupled with Theremin synths trilling in the background, a halftime breakdown late in the track before returning to the shred completing its metal covenant. “Cosmic Gunk” continues the classic ‘80s horror synth melodies and countermelodies, more raspy Slayer-infused guitar riffs, and double-kick drumming; however, as the song continues, the glossiness and relative volume of the Theremin, although appropriately camp for a horror metal band, does at points clash, if not diminish, the other instrumentation and the composition’s overall sludginess. The album closer “Re-Terraformed” is the most goth/sci-fi of the lot, and manages to better harmonize the guitar/synth mix. No debut is without blemishes, and The Unknown Terror offers much of what many enjoy in heavier genres. Whatever follows the initial terror will hopefully be a further refinement of the elements already herein.



Track list:

The Unknown Terror Trapped on the Couch Cosmic Gunk Why Won’t It Die?! Re-Terraformed



Grave Length

Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)