GosT

Album: Prophecy

Category: Dark Synthwave

Label: Metal Blade Records

Release Date: 2024-03-08

Author: Eric Hanes (spankthenun)





If you’re a newcomer to dark synthwave and black metal, you might be unsure what to anticipate from Prophecy, the sixth album from Texas-based artist and producer James Loller – a.k.a. GosT. The opening “Judgement” immediately sets up expectations by establishing an epic and weighty atmosphere with its fusion of synthwave, samples, and off-kilter electronic elements. Walking a not-so-fine balance between genres, this album distorts and blends the lines between them at will. This is particularly evident in the pulsating bassline that emerges midway through the black metal track “Prophecy,” adding an unexpected change, yet a layer of depth and texture that is truly unique.

One of the standout features of this album is its ability to surprise. But at the same time, longtime fans will rejoice that Prophecy also attempts to recapture the original spirit of the project, circa 2019’s Valediction. For example, the scraping industrial of “Death in Bloom” kicks off with the requisite black metal guitars, and then catches listeners off guard with its jolting beat transition, shifting to an electronic pulse before dropping into just a sample of a vital signs monitor. This constant evolution within each track keeps the listener engaged, reminiscent of Mr. Bungle’s eclectic style, but focused more on paranoia and dissonance. “Deceiver” could easily be the main title theme to the next avant-garde Panos Cosmatos horror film with its eerie, blood-soaked acid trip vibes. “Obituary” brings back the staccato metal double kicks interwoven with digital edits and scratches, setting the mood for your next nightmare. It’s crucial not to skip around on these songs as GosT keeps things interesting with constant changes in direction, almost like an insane person trying to stay focused while telling an out-of-this-world story. “Temple of Tears” and “Shelter” feel like the closest thing that might appeal to a DJ who wants to throw a disturbing, twisted vibe into their setlist while keeping the beat steady. At the same time, “Decadent Decay” reflects inwards toward the central theme of Prophecy with its commentary on a world plagued by political and religious overreach. “Widow Song” is a standout track, blending dirge-like metal with old-school death metal keys that sound like the devil’s vibraphone, which was present in the studio as this was being recorded, making it a favorite of this reviewer. Scraping its way into the darkest recesses of your soul comes “Golgotha”’ with its relentless march, followed by “Digital Death,” which channels a post-apocalyptic energy reminiscent of MINISTRY’s “TV Song.” The last three tracks on the album take you back through the hell Prophecy dragged you through, revisiting themes and giving you one last glimpse into the abyss before pushing you in to fall forever.

This isn’t music for falling asleep to; it’s the soundtrack for speeding down a desert highway in a 1969 V8 Dodge Charger, straight into the face of death with fury and purpose, defying the end to come and take you. Prophecy is an album that defies traditional song structures, offering something new every 60 seconds. While some might dismiss this as ADD-induced chaos, they would miss the talent on display here. GosT has created a world that perfectly encapsulates our times’ horror and grim anxieties. It’s an intense, ever-evolving journey through the darkest corners of synthwave and black metal, and it’s a ride worth taking.



Track list:

Judgment Prophecy Death in Bloom Deceiver Obituary Temple of Tears Decadent Decay Widow Song Golgotha Digital Death Shelter Through the Water Leviathan



GosT

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Metal Blade Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram