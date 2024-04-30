Godfrost

Album: Godfrost

Category: Industrial / Metal

Label: Sliptrick Records

Release Date: 2024-01-23

Author: Merv Uzzell (Muzz79)





Godfrost is the solo industrial/metal project from jack-of-all-trades Frost, who is also a third of the grunge/goth metal act Gods of Decay, a popular band in their own right having some success by once hitting number one on the Japanese iTunes charts. Although predominantly a solo endeavor, Frost is joined on the record by many other guest musicians and friends, including fellow Gods of Decay member Yorke, who lends out his programming arm alongside Kose on bass, and Azabusmith six-string shredder VI. Contributing heavily to the self-titled debut album is vocalist Luna Midnight, singing on five out of the 10 tracks, joined by new and upcoming singers Emilypemly and Sara.

Lead-heavy chugging guitar riffs and crackling static peel the lid off “Mental Breakdown” as a lumbering heartbeat-like drumline stomps along behind the punky spoken-word vocals. It’s a nice little pacesetter that aptly sets up “Darkness Phobia” and “Insane Delusion.” Again, both tracks drop an unsettling atmosphere of twisted electronics and guitars drenched in fuzz, buried in dense swamps of noise and confusion. In stark contrast, the clean vocals sublimely silhouette the mesh of abrasive sounds. As the album moves along, it actually feels like it’s in two parts, the first being quite heavily experimental, and the second more structured with less focus on huge walls of distortion. Separating the difference between each is the effluent anomaly “Abnormal Sadness.” There’s a slight tease that you’re in for more of what you’ve just heard when suddenly, the beautiful twinkling of acoustic guitars trading whimsical arpeggios totally blindsides you. The song is anchored by a wonderful vocal performance from the angelic tones of Emilypemly, whose stunning vibrato echoes that of Sophie Ellis Baxtor; it’s peculiar in its inclusion, but undeniably charming nonetheless. The album also boasts a couple of instrumentals, “Ephemeral Symphony” being the most interesting of the two, featuring virtuoso axeman VI doing his best Joe Satriani impression with nearly four minutes of fret-frazzling neo-classical guitar licks. Apart from being a fun moment, you kind of feel like Frost just wanted his mate on the album so he could show off a bit… fair enough, I guess. On the other hand, “Awaken to the Presence of God” is there seemingly to pad out the album, along with “Falling asleep,” which pretty much echoes the record’s first half and offers nothing particularly new or noteworthy. “Unstable” comes full circle to close the album with another avant-garde slice of noise metal, but it’s probably the runt of the litter.

There is so much to like about Godfrost, but what’s so frustrating is that the record just doesn’t finish as well as it started and gets a bit soggy in the middle. However, there’s enough here to warrant multiple repeat spins, showing that Godfrost is perhaps one to keep an eye on in the future.



Track list:

Mental Breakdown Darkness Phobia Insane Delusion Abnormal Sadness Awaken to the Presence of God Falling Asleep Simple Madness Lament of Sheep Ephemeral Symphony Unstable



