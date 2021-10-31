Gnome & Spybey

Album: The Seventh Seal

Category: Experimental / Ambient

Label: Ant-Zen

Release Date: 2021-04-07





It has been some years since the partnership of Tony D’Oporto – a.k.a. Gnome – and Mark Spybey bore fruit, with the duo’s initial waves of productivity occurring from 2009 to 2014; however, after embarking on several other projects tangentially related, the two pioneers of sonic explorers have crossed paths again to give us their appropriately titled seventh record. Stylistically speaking, The Seventh Seal retains the elements that have so readily identified the two producers’ signatures of darkly ambient and industrialized sound, but things take a much more song-oriented approach this time around. Even on the 14-minute epic of “Long and Short,” there is a distinct focus on melodic progression and the harmonious interplay of disparate elements, its processional rhythm of what could be metallic scrapes or breaths keeping us in a state of constant motion as a slightly reverberant voice speaks softly… enticing… welcoming… mesmerizing us with each progressive measure down into a cavernous space where electronic droplets echo in the void; by the end, we are adrift in the memory of the now absent major key pads. Much of the song structures revolve around repeated motifs, like in the somber piano of the opening “Cancel Your Tomorrow” or the percolating synths and brassy drones of “Born to Fly,” the frail and softly delivered vocals evocative of Coil in the midst of a ritualistic haze as melodic cries resonate in the background despairingly. “Separated” takes things down a more dissonant path, the looping arpeggio accompanied by a distorted and down-pitched voice whose subliminal and disconcerting timbre stands out from the rest of The Seventh Seal. “To Be the Sun in Flight” is tonally one of the album’s more intriguing exhibits with fluttering electronics and what could be either samples of throat singing or a didgeridoo eventually giving rise to a poetic lament, while “Those Bitter Things” sounds like a hymn from an ancient civilization, the harmonized vocals and the radiant synths sending the listener through forgotten auditory realms, the quoting of Shakespeare’s Hamlet with “To sleep perchance to dream” concluding things on a note both sullen and hopeful. The Seventh Seal is hardly the most essential record either D’Oporto or Spybey have released; on the contrary, there’s a good chance many would dismiss it as just another notch on their belts. Simply put, it’s not a dramatic departure from what Gnome & Spybey have offered us in the past, but is rather a refinement of the pair’s exploratory predilections into a more structured format. Above all, it’s a pleasantly engaging and emotive offering from two masters, one that sparks some anticipation for what is to come next.



Track list:

Cancel Your Tomorrow To Be the Sun in Flight Long and Short Born to Fly Separated Those Bitter Things



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)