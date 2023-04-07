GLDN

Album: First Blood / Hemophilia

Category: Industrial / Electronic / Metal

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2022-07-22 / 2022-10-07

Author: Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)





You’d be hard pressed to not detect the likeness of Nothing Record’s version of the Glimmer Twins in the music and aesthetic of GLDN, and in a similar fashion to one-half of those twins, Nicholas Golden claims pretty much the entirety of the writing and singing credits. However, it would be overly dismissive to treat his debut as nothing but an homage or imitation of ‘Rez-son;’ in their industrial rawness, both First Blood and Hemophilia are catchy, heavy, and damnably dark.

First Blood plays as a brooding yet accessible medley of industrial/rock, punk, and metal – up-tempo numbers like “Gravedigger,” “This Must Be the Place,” and “Parasite” burble with danceable electronics before dropping into raucous guitars, vocals alternating between Pretty Hate Machine, Dead God, and Ashes of the Wake. Golden’s different vocal stylings keep things interesting while eschewing the more unrelenting metal growls or industrial filtrations that some acts adhere to without respite, and the overdriven guitar licks are grinding and poppy without being pretentious. Overall, it’s a highly appreciable EP blast that unashamedly pays homage to the best of the ‘90s and ‘00s transgressive metal with all their revulsion of TV culture and self-destructive self-disgust.

Where First Blood has a pacier rock-infused feel and is thus, in some sense, a more conventional EP, Hemophilia takes this same impetus and reinvents it. Among the new numbers introduced, the remixes of the First Blood material reveal a much deeper side to Golden’s songwriting and production chops; more patiently brooding and sketching out larger soundscapes, the mixes are in some senses more imaginative and arguably tighter overall. There are still more raucous punk/rock moments like “Suicide Machine” and the cover of Anti-Nowhere League’s “Animal,” but it’s in numbers like “Six Feet Under,” “Pull It,” “Self-Mutilation as a Form of Compliance,” and “Parasiticide” that their previous iterations are vastly expanded, and yet paradoxically, almost more pared down. A heavier emphasis on trancelike rave beats while also adding acoustic guitar, whispers, and a more minimalist structure overall induces a more mature, Fragile-like vibe that befits a sophomoric release.

Overall, these two early released are impressive pieces of nihilistic poison that will appeal to fans of myriad aggressive and loud subgenres. With a respectable layer of polish on both the music and its visual companion pieces, GLDN goes far beyond what most acts accomplish with their early works. One hopes the sound and image enters into its own and further refines its own signature style, but the homages are earnest and will no doubt attract likeminded listeners… an act to watch.



Track list:

First Blood

Gravedigger First Blood Ripe (Harmful If Swallowed) This Must Be the Place Parasite



Hemophilia

Animal New Face, Same Lies #1 Crush Half-Life Six Feet Under Pull It Dirty, Rotten, Decayed Suicide Machine Self-Mutilation as a Form of Compliance Parasiticide Metamorphosis



GLDN

