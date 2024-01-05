GLDN

Album: First Blood (Deluxe Edition)

Category: Industrial / Metal / Rock

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2023-10-20

Author: Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)





Returning for another kick at the proverbial can is Brooklyn’s latest industrial/metal troupe, fresh with a remastered amalgam of both the initial album and its remixed successor. The remaster itself is generally subtle, although several tracks do reveal a smattering more polish. “Parasite” presents less noisily and a little more glossily – to its betterment – while some songs like “Suicide Machine” seem slightly less compressed and thus a little quieter compared to their original versions. The quasi-novel addition is the single edition of “Harmful If Swallowed,” an iteration stemming from a shorter, more atmospheric version on the original release of First Blood. It’s accompanied with a new music video, another surprisingly high production piece for a relatively novel act that’s already put out four other really polished videos (no cost-cutting lyric videos here). Overall, the deluxe edition is a good way to get some fresh listens and accolades, but existing fans will likely just get a kick out of the new single and music video. Nonetheless, the reissue adds a thoughtful layer of polish to an early work that was already a solid listen; if you missed the initial release of First Blood, now’s your chance to hear what the new wave of Brooklyn industrial/metal sounds like.



Track list:

Gravedigger First Blood Ripe Harmful If Swallowed This Must Be the Place Suicide Machine Parasite Metamorphosis Harmful If Swallowed [Single Version]



