Glassing

Album: From the Other Side of the Mirror

Category: Post-Hardcore / Shoegaze / Black Metal

Label: Pelagic Records

Release Date: 2024-04-26

Author: Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)





It’s always refreshing to hear bands that can blend genres with aplomb. Avoiding clichés and finding a niche is no easy feat, but Glassing has done just that with From the Other Side of the Mirror. What starts out as a more ambient and post-hardcore vibe quickly pivots into strains of shoegaze and black metal between verses and choruses – one thinks of Deftones in their rather chameleonic brand of heaviness. All the more impressive is the fact that it’s just three musicians holding up this level of heaviness.

“Nothing Touches You” is comprised of shoegaze-flavored guitar, with ample reverb and delay creating a lush soundscape evocative of ‘Diamond Eyes,’ right before launching into pugilistic drumming. “Defacer” is unapologetically aggressive, with growling guitars and frenetic drumming à la ISIS and vocals some shades of Suicide Silence. “Nominal Will” veers a little more into hardcore screamo territory in its vocal delivery – one thinks of Converge – with shimmering, overdriven guitar that’s more post-rock, whereas “Ritualist” betrays potentially more Converge-love from the band; downtempo, heavy, and ripe with melancholic sludge. The instrumental interludes give variance and breathing room to the overall intensity of the album. “Sallow” blends in some electronic elements for some ambient cinematic vibes, similar to “The Kestrel Goes,” which evokes bits of “A Warm Place.”

Overall, From the Other Side of the Mirror demonstrates a thoughtfulness of songwriting and instrumentation that’s impossible to not revel in. Lovers of blackened heaviness that also appreciate a certain wistful dreaminess will be at home here; their evolution, well earned.



Track list:

Anything You Want Nothing Touches You Defacer Sallow Nominal Will Ritualist As My Heart Rots Circle Down The Kestrel Goes Wake



