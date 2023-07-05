Girls In Synthesis

Album: The Rest is Distraction

Category: Punk / Rock / Goth

Label: Own It / Cargo Records

Release Date: 2022-10-14

Author: Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)





Raw and raucous, The Rest is Distraction follows Girls in Synthesis’ 2020 debut, Now Here’s an Echo From Your Future. Channeling the best of punk, goth, and new wave, it’s a well thought out album that flows naturally as songs like “Watch with Mother,” “My Husband,” and “Total Control” showcase Jesus Lizard meets Queen Adreena vibes, with the bass gritty and driving, guitar saturated and discordant, while John Linger’s vocals are delivered half as spoken word and half as screams.

Apart from the more conspicuously art-focused element in the album, there are also more doom and industrial-infused numbers. “Swallowed Pill” begins with an almost Sleep-like incantation before transmuting into something almost Ho99o9-like – the punk predilection, conceivably – with pugilistic drums and bass battering and bludgeoning the audience, whereas “Screaming” is the most Swans-like of the lot with swooning bass mesmerizing beneath abrasive, distorted vocals. “Lacking Bite” possesses a slightly more sinister lethargy, and there’s an almost Dillinger Escape Plan-ish undertone to the throb of the bass and dissonant, squashed quasi-synth guitar; it’s a pleasant change of pace after several songs that don’t cut with quite the same sharpness.

A song that stands out from the more, at times, predictable punk-rock plodding is “Cottage Industry,” which evokes a methed out Bauhaus with its up-tempo, yet highly gothic delivery and production. The album closer, “To a Fault” is the most pared back, but given its placement in the overall sequence, it’s perhaps a bit of a missed opportunity in terms of throwing that variance on; more balladic than other numbers, it’s a bit R.E.M. meets Radiohead in a deeply satisfying way – downplayed, catchy, and well-mixed.

Overall, there’s a lot to appreciate, if not love about The Rest is Distraction with high energy songs full of driving melodies behind a devil may care artistry. The slightly more nostalgic genre influences may not be for everyone, but those who appreciate a bit of sonic sandpaper and poetry will get a kick out of its recalcitrant creations and musings on suffering and melancholia.



Track list:

It’s All Beginning to Change Watch with Mother Total Control Swallowed Pill Screaming My Husband Cottage Industry Not As I Do Lacking Bite Your Prayers Have Changed To a Fault



Girls in Synthesis

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Own It/Cargo Records

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram