Ghost:Whale

Album: Echo:One

Category: Sludge / Industrial / Doom

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2022-06-20





Unquestionably an instrumental odyssey, Echo:One abounds with fuzzed out, hairy bass licks and down-tempo, jazz-meets-doom drumming. But it’s not exactly your garden variety Sleep or Weedeater derivative – the absence of a guitarist, substituted instead by two bassists, and the use of samples and synthesizers gives the album a more experimental and droning undertone than those initially comparable bands. As an instrumental outfit and album, this further differentiates Ghost:Whale from similar acts, but this pared down instrumentation does somewhat reduce the sense of discreteness between tracks. However, the ample groove effectively keeps one’s interest and the flow of the album overall, no doubt attributable to the band’s improvisational writing and recording practices.

Numbers like “The Other Side” and “Elephant Walk” veer into shades of funk and psychedelic à la Funkadelic or even King Crimson, but the centerpiece of the album is without a doubt the eponymous “Ghost Whale,” a nigh-30-minute epic, which fosters an appropriately cetacean sounding intro, full of trills, pops, and spacious pads. Becoming ever more progressively layered, the basses build on one another as the plangent samples and synths warble in and out of existence. What elevates the song even further is Frau Blücher saxophonist Bruno Margreth adding a welcome, whalelike Blackstar-style flourish to the already notable jazz vibes permeating the album.

Ultimately, what’s laudable about Echo:One is that despite having its roots in the more adumbrated subgenres of metal and noise, it flirts with and makes use of many other genres to inspire fresh flair throughout its Melvillian length. Without laboring to reinvent the wheel, Ghost:Whale nonetheless synthesizes a signature of sorts that defies genre pigeonholing and manages to stand out from similarly sludgy acts.



Track list:

Fungushima The Other Side Elephant Walk Ghost Whale OneZeroOne



Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)