GGGOLDDD

Album: This Shame Should Not Be Mine

Category: Electronic / Post-Rock / Trip-Hop

Label: Artoffact Records

Release Date: 2022-04-01





It’s rare to find an album that strikes you in the gut and ear with equal ferocity, but this is exactly what GGGOLDDD’s This Shame Should Not Be Mine does, and it does so quickly. A meditation on guilt, purity, and good and evil, its power lies in its simplicity and denuded vulnerability. Blending electro bits of Björk with the fierceness of Queenadreena, as well as a splash of Chelsea Wolfe and perhaps a dash of Lana Del Rey, GGGOLDDD’s prior, more indie rock efforts admittedly pale in comparison to the nuanced and haunting layers of This Shame Should Not Be Mine.

There’s a wistfulness and melancholy that permeates the album through and through, a nostalgia for innocence lost, if not stolen away; although it’s not the theme of every number, the lyrical elements dealing with corruption and/or sexual coercion are hard to ignore, as well as the concomitant martial motifs, the album cover showing vocalist Milena Eva garbed in a full suit of armor, as well as the music video for the titular track powerfully subverting ideas around vengeance and validation in the wake of suffering abuse. The electronic elements atop the traditional band underpinnings create deeply sinister and menacing atmospheres that dovetail with much of the subject matter. However, it’s Eva’s vocals that truly carry the album and make it something unique. The apex of the album is the three song sequence of “Notes on How to Trust,” “This Shame Should Not Be Mine,” and “On You,” which lock in all the melancholy, rage, and regret evoked thus far. The first track debuts with witch house club chic, sleazy synthesizers, and brash percussion accompanied by jangly, treble-soaked guitar; the title track throbs with even more electro menace à la A Serbian Film. “On You” is then almost King Crimson-esque with its a cappella vocoder-accompanied delivery; although lacking in the groove of other numbers, it undoubtedly serves as an emotional volta to the album, Eva gently singing, “You put your filth on me / I will shake off that dirt,” resolving with Kid A accordion-like woodwind tones.

Overall, This Shame Should Not Be Mine is a proud, powerful oeuvre that not only bucks the trend of past GGGOLDDD albums, but as it slithers and writhes in so much dolor and darkness, champions the idea of redemption, rage, and ultimately, absolution of the self. An unapologetic modern meditation on the meaning of pain and the purpose of suffering, and a showstopper album with few peers in 2022.



Track list:

I Wish I Was a Wild Thing with a Simple Heart Strawberry Supper Like Magic Spring Invisible I Won’t Let You Down Notes on How to Trust This Shame Should Not Be Mine On You Beat By Beat



Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)