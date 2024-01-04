GGGOLDDD

Album: PTSD EP

Category: Electronic / Post-Rock / Pop

Label: Artoffact Records

Release Date: 2023-11-13

Author: Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)





GGGOLDDD’s This Shame Should Not Be Mine was without a doubt one of the best artistic offerings to grace 2022. PTSD lays a bold claim for following in the footsteps of its predecessor, and in short, succeeds wildly. Viciously raw and powerfully beautiful, it takes the band’s existing strengths – melodious vocals, downplayed percussion, trip-hop synths, and plangent guitar licks – and hones them further still. Preceded by the “I Let My Hair Grow” single, it quickly became clear the previous LP wasn’t a one-off. The opening drones of “It’s Over” are accordingly apocalyptical and dovetail with the artwork well; one thinks of the likes of Björk and Chelsea Wolfe, a confessed influence on the band, particularly Pain is Beauty in terms of the breadth of the ethereal soundscapes and the eclectic, electronic percussion. The two reinvented songs are particularly interesting; admittedly older GGGOLDD lacked a certain raw gravitas that the newer material possesses in spades, a more profound melancholy and lassitude that reverberate with the phoenix-like power of reconciling trauma with hope. Ultimately, the biggest gripe one has with PTSD is that it ends all too quickly. The lush textures and brooding, sirenic beauty are understated and infectious, and linger well after the EP stops. Yet another reminder – in case you needed one – that GGGOLDD isn’t an act to sleep on.



Track list:

It’s Over He Is Not [PTSD Version] Silence Old Habits [PTSD Version] I Let My Hair Grow



GGGOLDDD

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Artoffact Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram