genCAB

Album: Signature Flaws

Category: Electro / Industrial

Label: Metropolis Records

Release Date: 2023-10-20

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





Having made such a strong showing in 2022, genCAB once again surpasses expectations with Signature Flaws. Throughout the project’s tenure, David Dutton has demonstrated a propensity for robust composition and production values, and this album only sees those qualities amplified further; each track moves with a deliberate flow, punctuated by striking melodies and choruses that demand listener attention and dancefloor stomping.

From the onset of “Another Glass Eye,” genCAB’s evolution is immediately apparent with funky bass and gritty synths that groove in a manner akin to modern hip-hop. Later songs are more indicative of the band’s established sound like “The Badge” with its distorted guitar-esque leads and bouncy rhythms, the syncopated drumbeats and percolating synths of “Bloom to Decay” underscoring grimy bass and swirling ambience, and “Version3” with its trickling arpeggios and rapid fire vocals; all the while, Dutton demonstrates a heightened emphasis on his vocal performance, soaring to emotive peaks and harmonized valleys that were absolutely present on his past material, but now much improved. Furthermore, there is an irresistible allure to the titular triptych, each of the three parts drenched in ominously reverberant atmospheres and punchy effects that evoke organs and violins, making for a lovely interplay of dreamy dissonance. “Cancer Causes Life” may be the album’s finest effort as its spacious arrangement of disparate beats and baroque synth patterns pulsate amid guitars that ascend alongside the vocals, resulting in a powerful crescendo.

With Signature Flaws being the artist’s debut with Metropolis Records, genCAB seems poised to finally earn the wider recognition that has been so long deserved. There is no shortage of catchy hooks or danceable beats, but there is an innate sense of drama to Dutton’s songwriting that belies accessibility and grandeur. In short, Signature Flaws is an exceptional record from an artist who one hopes hasn’t yet reached the peak of his powers.



Track list:

Another Glass Eye Signature Flaws I The Badge Bloom to Decay Signature Flaws II The Black Mirror Version3 Signature Flaws III Cancer Causes Life Space4theworld



genCAB

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, Instagram

Metropolis Records

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram