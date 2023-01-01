genCAB

Album: Everything You See Is Mine EP

Category: Electro / Industrial / Darkwave

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2022-11-18





2022 has been a momentous year for David Dutton as he both released the first new genCAB album in 14 years, subsequently taking part in a tour with Josie Pace and Aesthetic Perfection. As if to ensure that his comeback is no fluke, he gives us the four-track EP Everything You See Is Mine, which sees genCAB continuing to push musical boundaries within a decidedly aggressive electronic framework. Dutton’s love of punk, alt. rock, and dark pop runs rampant as his striking melodies serve as a conduit for his lyrical themes addressing perceptions of power and the breakdown of human interaction. “Soft” is anything but as the song launches a full throttle sensory assault, its shifting rhythms and modes driven by steely electronics whose abrasion is matched only by Dutton’s acerbic delivery of lines like “With words like a weapon confused with aggression, fearing the silence as cold as the violence.” Similarly, “Only Skin” begins with a slower, darker progression with resonant guitar-esque tones and vicious bass and synth meshing with some rather muscular percussion, Dutton’s closing line of “Slowly I’ll endure” capping the epic track off like a mission statement for genCAB. The “Cake” single is perhaps the most quintessentially electro/industrial track on the EP, the gritty and grimy bass coupled with percolating synth leads and harmonious vocals, while “Wasp Factory” is true to its title as metallic percussion hits with venomous force; the pads enter, the track coalesces into a darkly emotional ballad with some disconcerting vocal distortions, but it ends all too abruptly. Still, it’s a pleasure to see that on Everything You See Is Mine, David Dutton is making good on genCAB’s return, continuing to push the band into exploratory avenues of poignant songwriting and elevating the emotional capabilities of electro/industrial.



Track list:

Soft Cake Wasp Factory Only Skin



genCAB

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)