Gemini Revolution

Album: Switching In and Out of Consciousness

Category: Ambient / Electronic

Label: 8D Industries

Release Date: 2022-07-29





In the vein of Neurosis and its sister project Tribes of Neurot, Gemini Revolution is a vehicle for the Moore brothers’ more pensive darkwave and ambient expressions that don’t fit into the psycho-tronica mould of their main project, Kansas City staple Monta at Odds. Switching In and Out of Consciousness presents approximately 50 minutes of mostly ambient synthesizer movements without much in the way of noise or atmosphere to accentuate. As far as ambient music goes, the band mostly sticks to a more barebones approach that doesn’t deviate wildly, making for long and absorbing mantra-like movements that mostly center on mood. However, the motif on Switching In and Out of Consciousness is fairly straightforward. In contrast to better known contemporaries in the genre such as Steve Roach, Vidna Obmana, Jeffrey Feyman, or Brian Eno, Gemini Revolution doesn’t rely on subtlety through elaborate, multi-sonic orchestration as much as on a few simple layers and some rhythmic effects that, nonetheless, don’t overstay their welcome with tired droning. There’s enough variation and interspersion with the occasional electric bass or drum line to keep the album from becoming a lull. As with many ambient projects, the conundrum of Gemini Revolution is who exactly the music caters to. Like George Carlin says about poetry, it seems those who release ambient music far outnumber those who listen, and among the more diehard fans, there tends to be very specific taste, not to mention the already burgeoning glut of ambient and abstract noise albums out there on labels like Release Entertainment. For the majority of listeners used to shorter, more percussive, and grooving cuts, though, the album title is starkly apropos as you will likely find yourself Switching In and Out of Consciousness while listening.



Track list:

Spectral I Cause My Own Delay Beauty Quarks Slowly Gone South Pole Sentient Basic Music



Gemini Revolution

Facebook, Bandcamp

8D Industries

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp



Ian Nolan (INolan)