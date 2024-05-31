G.W. Childs IV

Album: Burning Futures EP

Category: Synthpop / Country

Label: COP International

Release: 2023-11-03

Author: Stitch Mayo (StitchM)





If you ever thought country and techno were on opposing ends of the musical spectrum, think again, because G.W. Childs IV throws the saloon doors wide open with the Burning Futures EP. Best known for his work in Soil & Eclipse and Deathline International, and in the realm of video games with LucasArts, Childs’ solo output is surely a different sort of surprise. The title track sets the tone, backed by synth arpeggios done superbly to sound like a robotic banjo; layered over a pulsing bass, it’s a surprising combination, but it’s the chorus that really lights up. It has the pure unadulterated essence of every big and cheesy country melody, squishing them together and spitting them out in electronic form. It’s fun, but the lyrics remain defiant. The rest of the EP follows suit, exploring different facets of this country/techno fusion. “Thinking of You” slows things down and provides a soulful waltzing number that smashes hints of the ‘70s into the formula. “Ascension Man” is pure synthpop that feels Jarre-y in places, particularly in its weaving and ascending synth accentuations. The marriage of styles here never feels forced as there’s a very unique integration of sounds. Sometimes it’s country, at times even Europop, but always has techno at its core. Nothing feels tacked on, but rather carefully thought out and considered. Burning Futures and Childs’ previous two releases of Tarrant County and You Don’t Know have been solid appetizers that are hopefully leading to further explorations of this unique blend. Perhaps we’ll hear more of it on the forthcoming Spectrum album, or maybe not?



Track list:

Burning Futures Thinking of You Ascension Man Burning Futures [Extended with Romell Regulation of Razed in Black]



G.W. Childs IV

COP International

