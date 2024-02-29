Fotocrime

Album: Accelerated

Category: Post-Punk / Darkwave

Label: Artoffact Records

Release Date: 2023-09-08

Author: Ryan James (DreamXE)





The room for post-punk and darkwave acts is certainly crowded at the moment; a good thing for adherents to the genre, but it’s a precarious situation for many bands hoping to establish themselves and stand out. A few too many acts rely heavily on all-too-familiar genre markers or slavish imitation of the classic acts of the scene, but others have managed to set themselves apart and carve out a name for themselves. With this fourth album, Louisville’s Fotocrime continues to make a distinct mark with Accelerated.

Right out of the gate, “On the Edge of the Night” provides a good introduction to the group’s sound and style. Following a brief synth intro, the band layers in chiming guitars and programmed drums with lead singer Ryan Patterson’s deep vocals on the way to a very solid chorus with a classic post-punk guitar riff providing an effortless hook. “Saint Marie” fares just as well, riding a sinuous bassline throughout with some tasteful synth work providing a nice sheen to the track. They’re fine songs, showcasing the band’s firm grasp on the fundamentals of post-punk while employing plenty of individual personality. While organic instrumentation is never set aside entirely, cuts like “Servant of the Soul” and “Pulsar 99” feature more prominent use of electronics while keeping the band’s songwriting at the forefront with their clean arrangements and solid hooks. Worthy as such songs may be, two tunes tower over all others on Accelerated – “Match Factory Girl” keeps the pulsing synths in perfect balance with hooky guitars around a simply addictive chorus, while “I Still Need You Here” places Patterson’s rich baritone in focus, taking on an almost Cohen-esque tone with artfully romantic lyrics and atmosphere joined by a bit of wonderfully soulful saxophone that takes the song to great heights.

Rarely does a band’s inaugural release on a record label make such an impact, yet Fotocrime has achieved just that, announcing their presence on Artoffact’s roster with authority. Brimming with excellent hooks and hardly flagging for a single track, Accelerated stands as Fotocrime’s signature achievement to date.



Track list:

On the Edge of the Light Accelerated I Still Need You Here Turn Away Saint Marie Match Factory Girl Servant of Your Soul Primordial Blues Pulsar 99 Night Must Fall



