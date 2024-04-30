Forgotten Sunrise

Album: elu

Category: Gothic / Industrial / Experimental

Label: Ohm Resistance

Release Date: 2023-08-19

Author: Duke Togo (Golgo13)





10 years is a long time to wait between albums, but Forgotten Sunrise seems to be making up for the long absence with a planned trilogy, titled HALL-ELU-JAH. Strangely enough, the Estonian trio is starting not at the beginning, but in the middle as elu presents the band’s signature “outdustrial” sound with no small amount of bravado. Throughout these eight tracks, we are submerged in a vaporous mélange of electro/industrial production, vocals that range from deathly growls to nigh operatic drama, and rhythms that wax and wane furiously between a darkly cinematic atmosphere and dancefloor urgency. Those who aren’t already read into the group’s oeuvre may find that to a rather ebullient description, but from the onset of the opening “Pieromantic,” such skepticisms would be quickly allayed – noisy sequences and discordant effects are quickly supplemented by Anders Melts’ throaty roars, giving rise to sustained layers of droning bass and organ-like synths, resulting in a processional thruway by which elu will gradually insinuate itself into one’s psyche.

From here, tracks like the gothic and ethereal “Orthotoxic Waste” and “Near Bye” clamor and clang menacingly, the percussion striking with a metallic fury as the electronics generate a choirlike synergy that seems to dance with the rhythms – those with a taste for the olden days of the Cold Meat Industry label should revel in this first trifecta of darkly ambient post-metal tracks. Then things start to shift toward the more outside electro/industrial leanings of Forgotten Sunrise, from the instantly catchy EBM of “Deep Emoceans,” the live drums and analog synths evoking a battlefield fanfare as Kadri Sammel’s resonant and harmonious vocals elevate the track into something more poignant, to the angular synth leads and powerful beats of “Meeting 8:08” vacillating between distorted aggression and an almost ‘90s-esque scratch-laden thrust. The same can be said of “iSaid,” with Melts steadily relenting his subtly effected death metal howls into a clean croon that along with Sammel makes recitations of “iSaid one day, we’re all going to die” all the more grim, while “Elukas” concludes elu with a steady EBM pulse and samples about the mysteries of existence and chaos, complete with the declaration that “Lucifer is the god of beauty and light.”

While the full scope of the trilogy’s themes won’t be completely apparent until the other two entries are unveiled, elu marks a solid return for Forgotten Sunrise. With Jaan “Suva” Pullerits “controlling the arrangements of chaos,” Melts and Sammel exhibit a strong creative focus and flow that will hopefully be even more prevalent in the ensuing albums… and if so, HALL-ELU-JAH might turn out to be something very special indeed.



Track list:

Pieromantic Orthotoxic Waste Near Bye Missing Parsons Deep Emoceans iSaid Meating 8:08 Elukas



