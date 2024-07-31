For All the Emptiness

Album: Sell the Sins EP

Category: Synthpop / Futurepop / EBM

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2024-02-16

Author: Lucia Z. Liner (luciazliner)





The modus operandi of Jonathan Kaplan’s For All the Emptiness project seems to be quality over quantity, as the releases since 2011 have been few and far between. That said, Kaplan seems to be getting his fair share of mileage out of the Used and Violated EP from November 2022. Of the five tracks on that release, two have been given the maxi-single treatment, the latest of which is “Sell the Sins,” a statement against “archaic beliefs and ideas,” which Kaplan says, “can corrupt otherwise kind people.” While the LGBTQ+ community, racial identities, and “other outsiders” are explicitly name, there is a hard line drawn in the sand against any form of old-fashioned hate disguised as love. The album version of the song is a club-friendly, bouncy track despite its lyrical content. Sebastian Komor’s remix stays mostly true to the original, albeit with a punchier and more prominent snare, while the Assemblage 23 remix features heavy guitars and a heightened sense of urgency. Rotersand’s take goes in a more futurepop direction, while MOЯIS BLAK and ESA lean into more techno and house elements, the former with an on-brand rattling kick drum throughout. Leæther Strip lives up to the name with a laid bare iteration to provide another exciting take on the song. It’s hard to go wrong with For All the Emptiness, and “Sell the Sins” keeps the faith. Any of the seven mixes on this release could find spins on the dancefloor, in particular the original version and the MOЯIS BLAK and ESA remixes. For a project named for a lack of something, this release is full of electro goodness.



Track list:

Sell the Sings [Album Version] Sell the Sins [MOЯIS BLAK Remix] Sell the Sins [Sebastian Komor Remix] Sell the Sins [ESA Remix] Sell the Sins [Leæther Strip Remix] Sell the Sins [Rotersand Rework] Sell the Sins [Assemblage 23 Remix]



For All the Emptiness

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram