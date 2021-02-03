FM Einheit / Andreas Ammer

Album: Hammerschlag

Category: Industrial / Experimental / Noise

Label: Cold Spring

Release Date: 2020-05-15





Referred to as the “bard of the machine age,” Aleksei Kapitonovič Gastev is one of those historical figures who perhaps demands more diligent scrutiny in the annals of modern industrial music. Executed by Stalin in 1939 for his counterrevolutionary activities, his works in poetry, union activism, and science all espousing a philosophy on the superiority of machines to humans must have had a profound impact on FM Einheit, whose Hammerschlag collaboration with Andreas Ammer pays tribute to the Russian futurist. Just as Gastev sought to train workers to behave and function as machines, so too do have Einheit’s and Ammer’s methods of crafting desperate and devastating soundscapes by way of scrap metal, coiled springs, power tools, and whatever found objects are within reach; indeed, as the material on this album first premiered in 2019 at the Diaghilev Festival as a live concert, Hammerschlag is rich with the sort of reverberant ambience only a large warehouse space or concert hall can offer. Even as the occasional stabs of electronic treatments and sequences, the howls of Volker Kamp’s tuba and trombone and the caustic resonance of his bass, or the thrusts of Saskia von Klitzing’s drums do help to ground the album in some semblance of what could be termed as music, the record plays more as the voice of a machine in its death throes, struggling for momentum and functionality. It is difficult to point to individual tracks as from start to finish, Hammerschlag is a stream of mechanical consciousness, each track a movement in a grand audiovisual exhibition, with the interplay of Einheit’s and Rica Blunck’s voices shouting manifestos and examples of Gastev’s writings adding to atmospheric intensity – as the issues of toxic capitalism, economic and academic disparity, labor and mechanization continue to affect the modern Western world as much as the Russian and Soviet society of more than a century ago, Gastev’s ideas are as relevantly poignant as ever. As well, the record offers an intriguing historical context to the kind of brutalist sonic architecture that has defined Einheit’s work since the early days of Einstürzende Neubauten, sure to please longtime fans even as it may prove a shade too esoteric even among their ranks.



Track list:

Amoeba Order 01 Order 02 Order 03 Order 04 CIT Order 05 Order 06 Noise Orgy Order 07 Order 08 Order 09-10 Epilogue



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)