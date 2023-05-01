FM Einheit _ David Link feat. Poetry Machine

Album: Radar Angels

Category: Experimental / Avant-Garde / Jazz

Label: Rustblade

Release Date: 2023-03-03

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





Nobody would dare accuse FM Einheit of being conventional given his reputation as one of the most adventurous musicians of his generation. And yet, even as Radar Angels still retains many of the signature elements of his style, this collaborative effort with longtime associate David Link and art/rock act Poetry Machine may be his most accessible effort to date… well, comparatively speaking anyway.

Throughout the album, the interplay between Einheit’s boisterous basso profundo and Rica Blunk’s raspy yet vibrant tone offset by an impressively operatic range creates some uniquely surreal and disquieting, but overall, rather beautiful vocalizations, particularly on tracks like “He Is Half” and “Oscillation.” All the while, the music blends abstract and melancholic electronic drones with an almost saccharine jazz/rock fusion that is especially engaging on “Mind Light Brought,” whose romping bass lines and Blunk’s hornlike vocal refrains are evocative of Henry Mancini’s “Peter Gunn theme” if performed by Mona Mur in her Kurt Weill inspired moments. The same can be said of tracks like the foggy and haunting “Hungry Ghost” and the swinging “Radal Angel,” while “Who Are Hebrew” introduces a more exotic tribal synthesis of light ascending bass lines and vocals that seem to dance spryly amid the bouncy rhythms evocative of Northern Africa. Interestingly, Radar Angels concludes with two of its more abstract pieces, with “Blip” featuring Einhet’s voice bubbling and glitching in an almost froglike fashion with swirling arpeggios and rolling beats, and the meditative “FM,” whose thrums of dissonant bass and electronics underscore Blunk’s spoken word stating, “Sounds like nothing… nonsense, just non-communication.”

Fans of Einheit’s more classically industrial efforts may be taken aback by Radar Angels. Hell, even fans of art/rock may be confounded by this album, for while it’s not lacking in its catchy and quite tuneful moments, it’s still distinctively outside the standards of any genre. But that’s what FM Einheit has been doing for more than four decades anyway, so it should be quite welcome in its quirky otherness.



Track list:

He Is Half Mind Light Brought Hungry Ghost Ping Who Are Hebrew Radal Angel Oscillation Blip FM



FM Einheit

Rustblade

