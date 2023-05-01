Flood Damage

Album: Paraben Torpor

Category: Industrial / Rock

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2023-02-03

Author: Stitch Mayo (StitchM)





Michael Allen Rose’s versatility as an all-around creative is showcased once again on the latest EP from his music project, Flood Damage. After a nine-year hiatus, Paraben Torpor is a continuation of the band’s exploration of unconventional themes and musical genres, blending industrial with what feels like whatever genre happens to be at hand into a distinctive and captivating sound.

With charging kick drums, distorted guitar riffs, and raw vocals that deliver introspective and bleak lyrics that punch the listener with a delectable nihilism, “I Am Failure” sounds like it could have come straight out of the ‘90s industrial scene and delivers an intensity that fans of 16volt will undoubtedly find familiar. “Satanic Panic” is nothing short of a wholly unexpected rollercoaster; fusing elements of industrial and swing music, the song is a masterclass in controlled chaos, featuring well crafted screams and references to the “city of chrome.” The result is a high energy experience that is both bewildering and immensely enjoyable. “Guilt Free Snogging” seems to take influence from Dance or Die with a bass line that moves with a steady, driving rhythm, punctuated by a rich chorus that adds an extra layer of depth and texture to the mix; this results in an anxious dirge, a theme revisited in “Nightmares Are Real,” of which the Sleep Paralysis remix provides a better depth to the vocal production, and makes it comfortably claustrophobic, especially when coupled with the heavier arpeggios.

Overall, Paraben Torpor is a striking EP that embodies Rose’s penchant for experimentation and innovation, delivering an electrifyingly chaotic aural experience. Cited as the first of a new series of EPs, it’ll be interesting to see how the sound develops and what sonic boundaries will be pushed and thrillingly scribbled over next time.



Track list:

I Am Failure Satanic Panic In Silence Guilt Free Snogging Nightmares Are Real Nightmares Are Real [Sleep Paralysis Remix]



Flood Damage

Flood Damage