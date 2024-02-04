Flesh Field

Album: Voice of the Echo Chamber

Category: Industrial / Electro

Label: Metropolis Records

Release Date: 2023-11-03

Author: Ryan James (DreamXE)





Who could have predicted the return of Flesh Field in 2023? Well, after 12 years of silence, the announcement of the resurrection of Flesh Field and a brand new album, Voice of the Echo Chamber, hit like a bolt from the blue and generated both excitement and anticipation.

The album’s identity is highly informed by the tragic narrative of political echo chambers – hence the title of the record – and gun violence in the United States, following the harrowing journey of an unnamed individual who falls prey to waves of disinformation and turns to his arsenal of weapons to rectify his grievances with society and the government. Stylistically, Ross returns to the orchestral electro/industrial of Strain, as seen with opening “Crescendo,” which finds big drums, cinematic strings, and distorted guitar swirling around the central character’s initial indoctrination. “Grievance” rides a steady electro beat as the narrator drinks deeper of the poisoned well of extremism, believing his government has been stolen away by sinister figures, while the powerful guitar laces with piano and strings into another epic arrangement. While these tracks certainly serve as a potent reminder of Ross’ undiminished skill as a producer, despite the lengthy layoff, the vocals are worked rather low into the mix, at times risking being smothered by the massive productions around them. “Soldier” has an immaculately cinematic intro and the makings of a very solid chorus, but the vocals collapse beneath the pounding drums and hamper what is otherwise a standout track. “Reset” perhaps suffers the most from this common flaw, almost completely suffocating Ross’ vocals and denying us from easily discerning the track’s message of a society that has revisited the tragedy of a domestic terrorist going on a killing spree and yet does nothing about it. The album’s true signature cut might just be “Rampage,” an instrumental that utilizes a dramatic and suspenseful build that vividly depicts the narrator’s descent upon his chosen crowd and the horrific violence that ensues; with no lyrics, the album’s familiar weakness is absent, and frankly, vocals are not needed as the sonic details tell the ghastly story all their own.

Despite the flaws, there’s much to be appreciated with Voice of the Echo Chamber. Ian Ross’ widescreen production and the steadiness with which he constructs truly epic pieces of music with big orchestral elements, weighty guitar, and precise programming is still very impressive. With a more even mix, we’d be looking at a great record, but as it stands, Voice of the Echo Chamber is merely good where Flesh Field’s past efforts have been outstanding.



Track list:

Crescendo Grievance Catalyst Arsenal Manifesto Soldier Rampage Reckoning Contagion Reset



