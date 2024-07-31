Fire Manic

Album: Remember… Money and Product Can Be Replaced

Category: Industrial / Metal / Trap

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2023-12-01

Author: Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)





Demonstrating a twisted series of percussive predilections and droning, down-tuned guitar, Fire Manic pulls no punches in this debut offering. Blending Meshuggah-styled riffs with chaotic Kraftwerk-meets-Aphex Twin electronics, it’s a deeply eclectic oeuvre that eschews most likenesses, and in this inscrutability, holds great allure.

“I” embodies its hallmark off-tempo, burbling percussion over growling guitars cutting in and out, vocals alternating between emphatic speech and shouts, everything feeling a little tweaked in a conspicuously Ben Weinman-ish fashion. This Dillinger-esque percussive sampling recurs in “Pain,” wherein metallic clanks atop squishes, warbles, and more weirdness; sequencers burble as the guitar gives low chugs and pinch harmonics, but at all points, the guitar itself is more an accompaniment to the percussion than a lead. This is ultimately what gives the album a distinctly industrial cybergrind vibe rather than just another generic Nine Inch Nails homage. “The Program” is a spiritual successor to “Pain,” and arguably the most iconic song on the album – funk meets freak, S&M meets ultraneon raver fuel; one has a vision of coming down the next day and finding a body in the bathtub. “Blud-1-1” continues the GHB nightmare with a sludgy outro of slow percussion and guitar beneath the sound of flatware singing on ceramic growing progressively louder.

Outside of the longer and more brutal incantations, one thinks of Death Grips on songs like “U,” flipping back to the shorter eclecticism of “Intro.” “That” gives off Die Antwoord vibes with its down-tuned vocals and freaky Zenlike club beats. However, there is variance among the industrialized ugliness as “Don’t Hold On” is the most ambient and relaxed moment on the album with a gently shimmering, cold synth pad amid open, overdriven guitar chords in the vein of Alessandro Cortini or even Greg Puciato’s solo work. “Flare” gets more clubby with tinkling keys atop synths that bleed into heavy vocal modulation; shades of V▲LH▲LL or similar neofolk/darkwave abound, albeit with the ongoing riffage that keeps a consistent thread throughout the album.

Overall, Remember… Money and Product Can Be Replaced is a freaky, funky, and fantastically heavy piece of industrial noise that makes no sense, and as such, is all the more delightful for it. This is a must-listen for aficionados of the weird, noisy, and pugilistic; without a doubt, there’s more brutality to come.



Track list:

Intro I U Pain That Remember… Money and Product Can Be Replaced The Program Blud-1-1 Don’t Hold On Flare



Fire Manic

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram