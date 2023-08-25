Filter

Album: The Algorithm

Category: Industrial / Alternative / Rock

Label: Golden Robot Records

Release Date: 2023-08-25

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





After the release of 2016’s Crazy Eyes, which saw Filter experimenting further with the abrasively industrial sounds that informed much of the band’s early material, there seemed an imperative to celebrate these aspects of the past with a new album to more directly follow-up the Short Bus debut. Now, after a series of troubling circumstances and a pair of standalone singles, The Algorithm arrives to give fans a record that turns around to look a seemingly dark future right in the face with eyes still crazed and angered, but tempered by the maturity and wisdom of advancing years.

“The Drowning” begins with an opening riff not-so-vaguely reminiscent of “You Walk Away” from the band’s 2002 album The Amalgamut, with Richard Patrick’s voice bearing a slightly weathered tone as if weighed down by the difficulties of life in the modern age; seething, sneering guitars and flutters of ambient keyboard passages adorn the eruptive chorus in a manner that signals to the listener, “This is Filter!” Other songs follow suit, like “Obliteration” with its desperate vibrance warning of impending doom, the bluesy riffs and shuffling rhythms of “Face Down,” with lyrics like “Only love can see us through” and “Spilling blood on the higher ground” having the gravitas of a protest song from the ‘60s. The same can be said of “Summer Child,” which has its origins in Patrick’s work with Army of Anyone, sounding almost like a flower power anthem that never was, while “Say It Again” revels in the dejected repetitions of “I’ll say it again even though I know that you’re not listening,” the groove and grind of the guitars adding to its catchiness.

However, it’s in the metalcore leanings of “Up Against the Wall” and even more so in “For the Beaten” that we hear some of Filter’s most aggressive presentations, the explosive glitches and scrapes of distorted guitar and warbling electronics giving rise to infectiously anthemic choruses in which Patrick offers up some of his strongest vocal performances yet. Diving further into mechanized bitterness is “Threshing Floor,” in which an insistent bass sequence throbs against wispy ambience and gritty beats, the harmonized vocals creating an almost ritualistic mantra of “No surrender” and assurances that “Revolution’s on its way.” Similarly, “Be Careful What You Wish For” is conspicuously devoid of guitars, allowing the militant muscularity of the percussion and the arid electronics to resonate with an industrial vibe that will almost certainly transport longtime fans back to that beloved and aforementioned 1995 debut.

If viewed from the perspective of a traveler returning to Earth after a long voyage, only to find the world in such disarray as to render it unrecognizable, The Alogrithm serves up some of Filter’s bleakest and most virulent music to date. Concluding the album is a pair of acoustically driven ballads, with “Burn Out the Sun” drifting as a lovely lament for the folly of man leading to devastation, only to end with the brightly sardonic “Command Z,” co-written with former member Brian Liesegang. To move from the emotive poetry of the former track to the playfully “fuck it” attitude of the latter, the listener is given the faintest glimmer of hope to break from programmed pattern recognition and algorithmic despondency. Some might be disappointed that The Algorithm is not exactly the reBus follow-up they were hoping for… but then again, it kind of is. It’s varied yet consistent, recalling the past while looking forward, executed with a fury and finesse that finely balances Filter’s industrial foundations with alt. rock accessibility. Nicely done.



Track list:

The Drowning Up Against the Wall For the Beaten Obliteration Say It Again Face Down Summer Child Threshing Floor Be Careful What You Wish For Burn Out the Sun Command Z



