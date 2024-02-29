Fermion

Album: Infinity Terminal

Category: Synthwave / Industrial

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2023-10-27

Author: Alyx Weaver (Aly-X)





Fermion – the Brooklyn-based duo of Eric Shans and Augustine Backer – has up to now drawn inspiration from ‘80s synthwave, as well as early EBM styles, but this newest release, titled Infinity Terminal, is a slightly darker breakaway from these earlier ideas. The sound design has been carefully sculpted to be dim, gritty, dissonant, and chamberesque with trancelike sequences that trail and smear into haunting echoes. This musical vision perfectly encapsulates the atomic testing lab the band has branded itself with. It’s safe to say that the atmosphere of the pandemic shaped Fermion’s content, which lyrically details the isolation and loss of control felt within the current architecture of society. The album opens with “Surveillance,” which is a totally solid track fit for the dancefloor or easy listening. This is probably the best place to start if you are not usually a fan of the more underground approaches to industrial music, because this band ultimately can (and will) do both. “Crossing the Lines” adopts a more classic EBM feeling, while a few of the tracks, especially the album’s namesake “Infinity Terminal” are primarily ambient in nature. As Fermion’s third album, Infinity Terminal is not a cookie-cutter release. Though thematically steeped in the here and now, the crafting and ingenuity of sound and composition in this album make it worth checking out if you are a fan of early industrial music.



Track list:

Surveillance Dissent We Are All Destroyed Relapsed Infinity Terminal Crossing the Lines Torqued Fractured Trepidation Counting Down



Fermion

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram