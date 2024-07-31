FEBRVVM

Album: Cholera in the Time of Love / Oedipus/Antigone

Category: Industrial / Metal / Dark Ambient

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2024-02-16 / 2024-06-01

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





One likes to see an artist expanding the parameters of their work over time, but with Cholera in the Time of Love, FEBRVVM seems to have settled firmly into an almost readily identifiable style. As the artist’s fourth album of original material, what we hear is a definitively ashen brand of industrialized metal, wrought with doom-laden atmosphere and gothic undertones that steadily insinuate themselves into the listener’s mind. There’s a strangely artificial tone to the distorted guitars, which along with the grinding and rickety bass sound eerily reminiscent of the late ‘80s when bands like Whitehouse and Pitch Shifter were embracing the limitations of technology to craft a new noisy paradigm. This is especially prevalent in tracks like the opening “The Aftertaste of Things to Come” and “Throwing Up in Reverse,” whose staccato arrangements emphasize the slick guitar riffs and drumming. The synths become more pronounced as the album progresses, the lead tones and gurgling atmospheres of “Shatter,” “Screaming in an Empty Room,” and “In Your Mouth” truly standing out as prime examples of FEBRVVM’s solid compositions. Strangely, the drums also gain in momentum through the runtime, feeling somewhat stilted and lacking in volume on the earlier tracks, but the true outlier of the productive shortcomings are in the vocals – aggressive and impassioned, the overall mix places the vocals so much at the forefront that the instrumentals often feel muted. After four albums showing strong musicianship, it’s time for FEBRVVM to seek out a producer to give the music the finesse it deserves.

On the other hand, this year also saw FEBRVVM moving into the realm of video games and soundtracks with the release of Oedipus/Antigone. Developed by the artist, the game presents an educational visual novel based on the Theban plays of Sophocles, which is an interesting enough endeavor on its own; however, this soundtrack is more demonstrative of his musical skills as each track presents shifting moods of despair, rage, and confusion – perfect for the subject matter, and free of the trappings of FEBRVVM’s more vocalized output. Tracks like “Child of a Blind Old Man” and “A Thought of Dust” are simply beautiful pieces of washed out pads and pianos, while “A Stormy Sea of Troubles” achieves a grimmer, gloomier effect with deeply distorted bass and guitar passages. The history and mythology of Ancient Greece resounds in the melodies adorning “Carving Your Headstone,” “Athens I Know, But Not This Place,” and “Wither You Away,” the latter’s violins and distorted electronics making for a standout piece. As some tracks are simply instrumental versions of already released material, we do still get some of the more doomy industrial/metal FEBRVVM is known for on later cuts like “MSYI,” “Secretly Dreaming of Freezing to Death,” and “Over and Out,” leaving the saccharine and serrated tones of “With Dissolve” to conclude the proceedings with depressive fervor. As a soundtrack, Oedipus/Antigone accomplishes its task to provide an aural accompaniment to the game’s dramatic visuals, each piece eroding away at the soul like its depictions of statuesque figures of antiquity; as an album, it’s simply one of FEBRVVM’s finest musical achievements.



Track list:

Cholera in the Time of Love

The Aftertaste of Things to Come Sleeve Throwing Up in Reverse One Two Three Four Deranger in a Strange Land Shatter Screaming in an Empty Room In Your Mouth This War of Frogs and Mice Preach What You Practice



Oedipus/Antigone

The Distance to the Moon Carving Your Headstone Athens I Know, But Not This Place Child of a Blind Old Man A Thought of Dust Homesick without Home Wither You Away A Stormy Sea of Troubles MSYI Secretly Dreaming of Freezing to Death Over and Out With Dissolve



FEBRVVM

Website, Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram