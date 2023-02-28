Fear Factory

Album: Recoded

Category: Industrial / Electronic / Metal

Label: Nuclear Blast Records

Release Date: 2022-10-28





As the preeminent entity in cybermetal, it is almost difficult to believe that Fear Factory hasn’t had a dedicated remix album in 25 years; it’s not as if we haven’t heard a few remixes since then, usually in B-sides and bonus tracks, and the band’s blend of cinematic and industrial soundscapes with rapid fire guitar riffs and percussion has often lent itself well to varying styles of electronic manipulation and reinterpretation. However, with the departure of original vocalist Burton C. Bell following the long-awaited release of Aggression Continuum in 2021, it’s perhaps appropriate now to usher in a new era for Fear Factory with Recoded, the introductory spoken word clearly espousing the band’s philosophy with potency and simplicity: “Adapt or Die.”

Dominating the collection is renowned DJ Zardonic, and he naturally brings all of his skills in varying electronic forms to bear, but it’s “Worthless” that stands out as a blazing neon-lit synthwave banger – something rather unusual and unexpected for Fear Factory, even as far as remixes go. On the other hand, the hard throbbing EDM hooks and pounding beats of “This Is My Life,” “I Am the Nightrider,” and especially “Disobey” all do well to highlight the inherent techno predilections of Dino Cazares’ guitar riffs. Tyrant of Death takes a darkly mechanized approach to “Empires Fall,” while Rob Gee’s “Hypocrisy of Faith” recalls the gabber-centric Remanufacture, albeit with a modern flair. And of course, Rhys Fulber’s long association with the group would almost necessitate his appearance on this collection, from the insistently monotonous dancefloor assault of “Hatred Will Prevail” emphasizing the anthemic chorus, to the gutturally catchy techno/EBM of “Path to Salvation,” and finally the darkly melodic yet glitch-laden menace of “System Assassin.” Blush Response closes out the proceedings with the insidious distortions and gyrating percussion of “Recoded,” leaving this writer to hope that we’ll hear more from this merger in the future.

Like any good remix companion, Recoded certainly offers a mixed bag of stylistic revisions of Fear Factory’s music. As well, the album serves as a statement of evolutionary potential and intent, bidding farewell to the familiarity of Burton C. Bell. Now, with the announcement of Italian multi-instrumentalist Milo Silvestro as the band’s new singer, Fear Factory stands poised to reinvent itself yet again… how that will manifest, time will tell, but Recoded at least offers an energetic and blackened vision of hope for all denizens of cybermetal.



Track list:

Adapt or Die Hatred Will Prevail [Monolith] Disobey [Disruptor] I Am the Nightrider [Fuel Injected Suicide Machine] Path to Salvation [Purity] Worthless [End of Line] Empires Fall [Collapse] System Assassin [Aggression Continuum] Hypocrisy of Faith [Manufactured Hope] This Is My Life [Cognitive Dissonance] Recoded [Recode]



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)