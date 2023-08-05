Fear Factory

Album: Re-Industrialized

Label: Nuclear Blast Records

Release Date: 2023-06-23

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





When Fear Factory released The Industrialist in 2012, the band was in a somewhat transitory state – it was the second album to be recorded following Dino Cazares’ return to the band, with he and founding vocalist Burton C. Bell now helming the band without a steady rhythm section. With longtime producer Rhys Fulber and several other associates, and Bell crafting a sci-fi narrative about an automaton designed by man gaining sentience and bringing about man’s ultimate destruction, the band created what was perhaps their most directly industrial/metal album; the keyboard arrangements were as punctuated as ever, but it was the use of programming over a live drummer that would distinguish The Industrialist from any Fear Factory album before or since. The group made no effort to obfuscate this fact, and this honesty would result in a contingent of the fans outright dismissing the album (as only the most ardently purist metalheads would).

Cut to a decade later, and the band was once again in a state of flux – Bell had departed seemingly for good, and prior to the band’s first tours with new vocalist Milo Silvestro, Mike Heller had also stepped down… but not before he recorded his live drums for this, Re-Industrialized. What we have now is essentially a superdeluxe edition of the 2012 album, the programming now taking a backseat to Heller’s playing, demonstrating as ever his machinelike precision on the skins and exemplifying the soulful balance of the organic and the synthetic that has always been the core of the Fear Factory sound. Along with some mixing revisions courtesy of Greg Reely and even a bit of guitar touchups by Cazares, Re-Industrialized also includes tracks recorded during the original sessions to offer a fuller picture of The Industrialist concept. So, this should make the fans happy, right? Well… sort of.

The melodic grandeur of “Virus of Faith” still stands out as one of the band’s most anthemic choruses, while the opening title track easily soars alongside the likes of “Demanufacture” or “Shock” for its sheer brute force and cinematic scope. Oh, the mechanical rhythms and symphonic synths of “Recharger” and especially “Difference Engine” are discernibly augmented as if to keep the human element in check, while the inclusion of the lush melancholy of “Enhanced Reality” – originally intended for The Industrialist, but relegated to a bonus track on the subsequent Genexus album – finally gets to fulfill its function as the melodic thruway from the almost operatic maelstrom of “Disassemble” and “Religion is Flawed Because Man is Flawed” to the steely soundscape of “Human Augmentation.” On top of all that, the second disc of remixes and covers, some of which had already been released on special editions of the original album, is a nice accompaniment that hearkens back to the deluxe editions of Demanufacture and Obsolete.

However, what’s most notable about Re-Industrialized is in how little the overall content and mechanized vibe of the album has been affected by the refinements. The live drums and updated sound design arguably achieve a greater depth and clarity to what was already a rather solid effort, one that this writer still considers among the apex of Fear Factory’s output. Not to discount Heller’s excellent performance, but this could also easily be attributed to Reely’s mixing prowess. Short of a side-by-side/note-for-note/beat-by-beat delineation of every song, it’s dubious as to if the average listener would be conscious of any difference between the 2012 album and this 2023 version, which some could take as confirmation bias that Re-Industrialized is a mere cash grab for audiophiles and completionists. Of course, such a negative assessment would be a blatant disservice to the band’s intentions not only to please fans, but also finally present The Industrialist concept in its full glory.



Track list:

Disc 1

The Industrialist Recharger New Messiah God Eater Depraved Mind Murder Virus of Faith Difference Engine Disassemble Religion is Flawed Because Man is Flawed Enhanced Reality Human Augmentation



Disc 2

Fade Away [Recharger Remix] Noise in the Machine [Difference Engine Remix] Landfill Saturation Passing Complexion



