Fatalism

Album: Gh0st

Category: Ambient / Drone / Doom

Label: Bedouin Records

Release Date: 2023-10-27

Author: Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)





With many dynamic flourishes that prevent listlessness from ensuing, a cinematic brooding permeates Fatalism’s debut album. Its invocation of dystopia, mysticism, and sonic abysses is aptly executed with songs like “Deafening [M]oon” that are ripe with bows dragging resonantly and violently across guttural strings to inspire apocalyptic dread. “Gh0st I” continues this trend with an accompanying short film by Tatsuya Fujimoto that’s monochromatically captivating, not to mention stroboscopic; the music for the track skews heavier into the ambient, with elements of Ghosts I-IV in its somber, grey-noise tones, an ashen pallor infusing the pads as they crepitate and crest. “Lanesplitter” is without a doubt the banger of the album, a gentle warble with distant sequencers leading into aggressively blistering synths and percussion. “Deliverance” wraps things up with strong Alessandro Cortini vibes, waves of sound and synths washing over the listener in sequence.

Where the album starts to distinguish itself from other ambient acts and albums is in its use of strong melodic lines. “My Grip, Your Neck” gets obsequial, organs leading swirling melodies in a notably Hans Zimmer-esque fashion. “Gh0st II” carries the keys into a traditional piano lead, white noise fluttering in the roomy and reverbed background. It’s in this tasteful balance of ambience and noise that Gh0st proves it’s a delicately balanced and well-crafted album, one that sets a high mark for Fatalism to follow. Fans of Atrium Carceri, Nine Inch Nails, and everything in between will find themselves well at home in this well produced debut.



Track list:

Foreshadow Deafening [M]oon Gh0st I My Grip, Your Neck Gh0st II Lanesplitter Deliverance



