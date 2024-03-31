FANGE

Album: Perdition

Category: Metal / Industrial / Noise

Label: Throatruiner Records

Release Date: 2024-02-09

Author: Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)





Following in the footsteps of 2023’s Privation, FANGE continues its industrial-meets-metal assault with a return to earlier sonic roots. Tapping into the stylings of the electronically driven Poigne from 2020, Perdition takes this approach, but blends guitar back in to bring out the best of both genres. Jungbluth’s alternately bellowed and chant-spoken vocal delivery evokes the likes of Trace Amount or Suicide Silence, handily heavy. Perron’s bass has a certain blackened Golden Age of Grotesque throb to it, while Jungbluth and Le Gal’s guitars have a certain doom/djent thunder to their tone and cadence, particularly in songs like “Césarienne Au Noir” and “Mauvais Vivant.” Where things veer away from more typical metallic fury is in songs like “Toute Honte Bue” and “La Haine,” the former of which gets more downtempo and contemplative in its verses, whereas the latter has an almost MINISTRY-like sludge to its bass, the later emergence of a synth/sequencer adding a further element of industrial-tinged aggression. This writer’s personal favorite, though, is “Lèche-Béton,” which has some of the heaviest, almost djent-like percussive guitar/bass blasts, pared down percussion invoking the unbridled brutality of Cop-era Swans. Ultimately, Perdition is a no-holds-barred barrel of industrial/metal fury that’s bound to win over fans of either subgenre with its blend of electronics, stringed instrumentation, and deft production. It’s definitely for those nights when you want to scream and/or puke your guts out.



Track list:

Césarienne Au Noir Mauvais Vivant Toute Honte Bue Foudres Fainéantes La Haine Lèche-Béton Désunion Sacrée



