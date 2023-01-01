EVA X

Album: I Dream of a Reality

Category: Electro / Darkwave / Synthpop

Label: Distortion Productions

Release Date: 2022-09-09





Do androids dream of electric sheep? In fact, what do androids dream of? Especially in a patriarchally driven society with a fetishistic obsession with technology’s effects on the human condition? Gabrielle Gustafson answers that question with her full-length debut as EVA X; picking up where her Electrowoman EP left off in 2019, I Dream of a Reality presents Gustafson taking on the guise of a robot girl ruminating on human issues and behavior, set to a driving blend of hypersonic pop melodicism and gyrating electro/goth production.

The synthesized pulse akin to an EKG segues into a pumping dance beat and sensuous waves of pads and electronic bass, Gustafson’s voice vacillating between the toughness of the verses to heights of melodic grandeur in the chorus; as she asserts that she won’t be a “Whipping Girl,” the song sets the album’s tone as a cybernetic feminist anthem. Such can also be said of “Body Talk” with its corrosive bass tone underscoring a chamberlike ambience conveyed via sustained guitars and lush choral pads, along with the layered vocal effects evoking an emotionally artificial character on “Your Kind” and more so on “Broken Wings,” which could easily be a theme to Battle Angel Alita. On the other hand, the conspicuously diminished effects of “Hear the Silence” serve to emphasis Gustafson’s strengths as a singer, aided primarily by swaths of distorted synths and cold guitars and piano, while “Tear Down These Walls” stands out as the kind of arena power rocker Heart might have created in the ‘80s, albeit with a few resonant synths for good measure.

A trio of remixes round out the album, with Adoration Destroyed’s punchier rendition of the already saccharine and rhythmic “Machine” and SPANKTHENUN’s hard-hitting electro/industrial take on “Control” being effective enough, while Nebulae Complex provides a rather dubious and sadly impotent post-punk iteration of “Tear Down These Walls.” EVA X delivers rather strong artistic statements resisting objectification and subjugation, making I Dream of a Reality a most beautiful dream indeed.



Track list:

Whipping Girl Body Talk Machine Your Kind Control Broken Wings Hear the Silence Tear Down These Walls Machine [Adoration Destroyed Remix] Tear Down These Walls [Nebulae Complex Remix] Control [SPANKTHENUN Remix]



EVA X

Distortion Productions

Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)