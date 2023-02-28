Erasure

Album: Day-Glo (Based on a True Story)

Category: Synthpop

Label: Mute

Release Date: 2022-08-12





When it comes to electronic pop music, there are few acts as iconic and enduring as Erasure. With a career spanning over four decades and a loyal fanbase, it’s always interesting to see the band’s evolution. Built from elements off 2019’s The Neon, Day-Glo (Based on a True Story) was put together as something of a lockdown project, and it’s definitely an audible vibe through the album – that liminal lackadaisical air lives and breathes and oddly captures the way the world pretended things weren’t exploding in slow motion. It’s introspective because by nature of the world at the time, it just couldn’t be extrospective and the atmospheric tones it delivers will easily put the listener in mind of filling days with attempts at optimism while being shut indoors and clinging to the arts, waiting for things to feel normal again. Being a vastly instrumental effort, Andy Bell’s newly recorded ad-libs and vocal layers are placed less as the main event in most of the tracks. “Pin-Prick” in particular brings the choral style from older recordings – notably “Crown of Thorns” – without committing too much to offering a vocal motif that would define the song. The allusions to The Neon, particularly in Bop Beat’s new spin on “Hey Now (I Think I Got a Feeling),” is a fun experiment, but “Inside Out” is the solid highlight and a stellar sonic creation. The vocal layers and solid thumping backline are irresistible and prove that the band knows how to write a hook. All in all, there’s a lot for longtime Erasure fans to love, but also for newcomers or those only familiar with the band’s bigger hits. The album stands as a shining example of the songcraft of Vince Clarke and Andy Bell, especially when they have the opportunity to free themselves from the usual verse-chorus format. Curiously, it doesn’t exactly feel like an Erasure album, but becomes one by nature of the personnel and overall sound, in the same way that Arcadia was to Duran Duran. Day-Glo doesn’t have the immediate appeal of the main pop hits, but it is an intriguing listen that loosens the rules that Erasure has written for itself.



Track list:

Based on a True Story Bop Beat Pin-Prick The Conman Now Inside Out Harbour of My Heart 3 Strikes and You’re Out The Shape of Things The End



Stitch Mayo (StitchM)