Enduser x Nowan / Submerged

Album: Stare into the Abyss EP

Category: Drum & Bass / Electronic

Label: Ohm Resistance

Release Date: 2024-04-04

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





Split EPs such as this are by definition a mixed bag, but the goals usually seem to center on spotlighting the similarities in style and approach among the participants. In the case of Stare into the Abyss, we have three adventurers of the drum & bass scene coming together to craft a “soundtrack of modern apocalypse,” applying their own vibrant and frenetic energies to aurally depict themes of humanity’s last show of resistance against the end times. What is perhaps most striking about the EP is the actual disparity between the differing factions – Submerged showcases a more direct and straightforward approach that seems appropriate to the violent backdrop, while the collaboration of Enduser and Nowan opts for a spacious, breathier, and more atmospheric vibe that leans more into despair and heartache. Submerged exhibits a certain weighty and even catchy quality in “As the Rockets Fall” as the synth hook and the drum palette seems to punch through the speakers with a tightly programmed, but almost organic resonance, compounded by some trancelike oscillations, while “Execute” sparks with urgency as distorted and dissonant tones are all the harsher with the vocal sample of “Eliminate / Infiltrate / Execute!” In almost wild contrast, Enduser and Nowan gradually ensnare the listener in “Deploy” with steady buildups of ambient pads, the bass swelling and rolling patiently leading into intricate and glitchy beats, with “Extract” following suit with the faint pianos taking greater prominence amid choir like pads and robotic thrusts of bass. The differences between the two camps are readily detectable, but the juxtaposition is not so extreme that it eschews cohesion. What will stare back at you from this abyss? Well, it’s not so terrifying or dreadful as one might expect. Aficionados of drum & bass should be pleased, while those with an ear for solid production flourishes should find much to enjoy on Stare into the Abyss.



Track list:

Enduser x Nowan – Deploy Submerged – Execute Enduser x Nowan – Extract Submerged – As the Rockets Fall



Enduser

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, Instagram

Nowan

Facebook, SoundCloud, Bandcamp

Submerged

Facebook, Instagram

Ohm Resistance

Website, Facebook, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram