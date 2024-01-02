Emergency Sequence

The EBM duo of Bryon Wilson and John Mirland, known collectively as Emergency Sequence, arrives to stake their claim on the EBM landscape with the Sins of the Future debut. This project is the culmination of the use of technology for collaborative purposes with Wilson residing in California and Mirland in Denmark; through this intercontinental partnership, Emergency Sequence makes it apparent the shared passion of late ‘80s/early ‘90s industrial is strong as can be with the many kilometers between them.

From the opening cut “Deep Flaw,” you’re instantly transported back to the less-layered years of Bill Leeb and Rhys Fulber or the early days of Mentallo and the Fixer, but with a freshly upgraded vibe. The 909 drum machines and Moog synths take your speakers hostage as the vocals stand in the middle of the stomp with minimal lyrics, pushed through formant and vocoder effects almost as if it’s an instrument itself. This formula is the basis for much of the album, but the true standout track on the record is “The People Are Broken.” The high BPM assault starts instantly and builds as a 16th note sequence of arpeggiated bass kicks like a thousand mules, all while Wilson and Mirland chant like cyborgs, as if to command you on how to move; it’s perhaps telling that the song is the basis for the band’s most recent remix EP.

But the album isn’t all Mach five velocity. Emergency Sequence also knows how to pull it back for slower tempos and atmosphere when necessary. “Poison” and “I Am the Storm” are welcome tracks admi the album’s high energy, hitting you with brooding, broken beats, grooving bass lines, and more melodic vocal hooks that hold their place on the album to create vital peaks and valleys. And though the stripped down retro sound won’t be for folks interested in more complex arrangements and layering, what the duo does well will no doubt gain fans that crave the sounds of early era EBM. The message of Sins of the Future may be digital peril down the road, but Emergency Sequence’s future looks bright on what the band can do to build upon this solid offering.



