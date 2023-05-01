Emarosa

Album: Sting

Category: Pop / Electronic / Alternative

Label: Out of Line Music

Release Date: 2023-01-27

Author: Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)





There’s an undeniably strong element of ‘80s synthpop in Sting from its very first notes; however, as soon as the vocals start, the deftness and production prowess instill a more modern version of that nostalgic style. Bits of high-pop Michael Jackson with a side of Genesis are the dominant flavors, which when one considers Emarosa’s post-hardcore roots, makes for an interesting musical evolution. Up-tempo guitar-driven numbers into mid-tempo, electronic drumkit and synth-driven energy.

There are myriad other influences detectable throughout the album’s runtime, yet it’s never a direct likeness. “INLA” is arguably the poppiest number with bits of Teddy Geiger ballads meeting Lana Del Rey, whereas “Forgiveness” goes more for the electro bass funk a la Gunship and modern Coldplay. “Again” feels like something of an a-Ha homage, yet it’s also a more classic ‘80s pop anthem than some of its more modern-sounding compeers, with an honest-to-goodness guitar solo even poking its head out at its end. As such, the band’s description as the “U.S.-based answer to The 1975” is both fair and astute. One just wonders how a band undergoes a metamorphosis from alt. rock to more shameless ‘80s synthpop; perhaps there’s a kind of similarity in the transition Radiohead made from The Bends into something like In Rainbows. Genre has never stopped skilled musicians from pushing boundaries or experimenting with new textures and directions.

Overall, one could say that there’s a certain guilty pleasure to the easy, accessible swagger that comes through in Sting; each song flutters with a certain commercial grace that the underground-oriented listener might resent on principle, but the songwriting and instrumentation is so articulate that you’d have to be the most steadfast aficionado of the noisiest industrial and grind to not find something to like in it. A collection of songs that will no doubt leave listeners humming its hooks well after the music stops.



Track list:

Preach Attention Stay Cinnamon Forgiveness INLA Again Woman Rush Danger



Emarosa

Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram

Out of Line Music

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube, Instagram