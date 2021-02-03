ELZ and the Cult

Album: Bloodline

Category: Industrial / Synthpop / No Wave

Label: Cold Transmission Music

Release Date: 2020-05-22





The Turkish underground music scene has been bursting with some notable talent in recent years, with groups like She Past Away and Affet Robot making strides toward greater international recognition. With Bloodline marking the band’s sophomore full-length album, Istanbul’s ELZ and the Cult proceeds down a decidedly darker, perhaps edgier, and certainly noisier path than the aforementioned acts.

This is not to say that the band is devoid of melody as infusions of synthwave and poppy electro run rampant in tracks like “ULTRAVIOLENCE,” on which layers of brooding, monotone vocals make for an eerily appealing effect that is offset by the mantra-like chant of the chorus, or “Brainfreeze,” where the relentless metallic thrust of the beats works with the vocals to create a darkly hypnotic effect, the track gaining in momentum and fury as the guitars and screaming vocals resonate into a virulent coda, even if the lyrics are almost flippantly nonsensical in their minimalism. There is an element of sleazy nihilism present in the lyrics, especially in the danceable but disturbing “Masturbate About You,” the ascending synth and sample progressions and whiplash beats reminiscent of The Downward Spiral, while the chugging guitar and choppy laugh samples amid stuttering glitch effects on “Villain/Victim” will surely take listeners back to The Land of Rape and Honey. Throughout the album, ELZ and the Cult experiment with the blend of genres as the arrangements straddle between industrial dance and horror-themed synthwave befitting a movie by John Carpenter or Dario Argento; this is most evident on “Paranoya” as the Turkish-sung vocals steadily lose their grip, exploding into a chorus of emotive rage and pleading despair that does not belie the atmosphere of the instrumental despite the disco beats. Similarly, the nightmarish allure of songs like the opening “My Hate Song” and “Safe Zone” make for some of the more striking moments on Bloodline, truest on the latter track as the glitch and pitch effects on the vocals work with the ambient synths, the subtlety of the cold, clean guitar and pulsating bass almost masking the vocoder affectations.

With vocal and songwriting assistance by Sharon Engelhardt, and production and mix by Taner Yücel, ELZ and the Cult’s Bloodline is no sophomore slump. Of course, some may be turned off by the sardonic and salacious lyrical content or the seemingly incongruent vocal delivery moving from gothlike disaffection to punklike screaming, but even these help to immerse the listener in a surreal musical space that is undeniably engaging.



Track list:

My Hate Song Horrified ULTRAVIOLENCE I Just Wanted to Be Loved Safe Zone Villain/Victim Different Blood Canavar Masturbate About You Brainfreeze Paranoya Damage Unknown



ELZ and the Cult

Website, Facebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, Bandcamp, YouTube

Cold Transmission Music

Website, Facebook, Twitter, Bandcamp, YouTube



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)