ELM

Album: Penetrator

Category: EBM

Label: Alfa Matrix

Release Date: 2022-10-28





Defining the essence of EBM can be difficult, especially considering that many alternative bands are often grouped under its umbrella. However, ELM’s latest release serves as a reminder of the classic elements that define old-school EBM, a testament to his unique style and constant push to honor the roots of the genre, while simultaneously forging ahead into new sonic territories. Penetrator takes listeners on a riveting bullet train through the depths of electronic body music with the brakes disconnected.

With its unmistakable bass patterns and a curious trumpet melody that adds a noir vibe, the opening “Razor Horror” establishes the tone for the entire album. The energy only amplifies with “Outcast,” a track that masterfully plays with syncopation, while “Inquisition” feels like an unmistakable nod to early Nitzer Ebb with its call-and-response style. “Rejuvenation” boasts a rolling and pulsating bass line that builds into a frenzy, with the energy carrying over into “Ha-ha-ha-Begär.” The latter is as catchy as it is aggressive and sung in Swedish, a refreshing change from the typical German or English languages used in EBM. The attention to detail and production value on this album cannot be understated. Everything is perfectly executed, meticulously and lovingly crafted. There are some gems in the bonus tracks too – the infectious technoesque Late Night mix of “Sex Junkie” leans into the vibes that artists like SIERRA now carry, so it’s very interesting to hear another point where these genres merge (or become arguably indistinguishable), while Patrick Codenys’ Abuser mix delivers on bestowing the song a brilliant tint of Front 242.

For fans of EBM and industrial dance music, Penetrator is an absolute must-listen, and even newcomers to the genre should find it to be an excellent introduction. ELM’s prowess at bringing EBM into the modern era is quite remarkable, with the music featuring a perfect blend of forceful aggression, driving bass lines, and impeccable rhythmic play, resulting in an immersive listening experience that will leave listeners yearning for more. It’s highly possible that Penetrator will be one of the defining EBM records of the ‘20s; if not, then the standard has been set exceedingly high. Highly recommended.



Track list:

Razor Horror Steel Hope Outcast Excuses Excuses Inquisition Rejuvenation Ha-ha-ha-Begär Shocker Victim Generation Vessel of Violence NWO Tyomnaya Noch (Dark is the Night) Death Drive Noise Amok! Sex Junkie [Edit] Steel Hope [Testosterone Drive] Sex Junkie [Abuser Mix] Sex Junkie [Late Night Mix] Vessel of Violence [Time to Pay Mix]



Stitch Mayo (StitchM)