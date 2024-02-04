Elektrikill

Album: Monsters

Category: Darkwave / Industrial

Label: Self-released

Release Date: 2023-04-01

Author: Alyx Weaver (Aly-X)





Formerly a member of Signal to Noise and Trap Door, Steve Vil is an experienced composer who has worked on several short film and TV soundtracks, including an episode of the recently debuted series Horror Shop Radio. Having formed Elektrikill in 2021, Monsters presents Vil’s commentary on man succumbing to the turning of the gears that drive society through mindlessness, addiction, and identification with obscene aspects of reality – what it means to be human in a numb society, but also, a call to break away from the aimless surrender to its demands. Monsters has a comfortably retro feel that can be compared to quite a range of artists from Gary Numan to Nitzer Ebb. The precise blend of elements is refreshing and unexpected, and Vil sets himself up to be someone you’ll always remember with his ingenious use of rough saw sounds to create energetic, danceable bass lines and choruses catchy enough to appeal to aficionados of genres besides industrial. Among the most remarkable tracks is the closing “Your Browser Is,” which opens with a darkly ambient sequence, his use of warehouse sounds dressing up and compensating for anything about the idea that might have otherwise seemed unoriginal. Other tracks like “Witness to a Murder,” “I Used to Be human,” and “(This Side of) Parasite” showcase the artist’s ability to create beautiful dancefloor melodies and startling breakaways with little more than the sound of buzzing electricity and darkly volatile synth bass. You can’t listen to Monsters without picturing a scene from a ‘90s sci-fi film, but Vil has etched his own little corner out in that niche world with his careful execution.



Track list:

Ravenous Drugs and Candy Everything Looks Better On Fire My One Big Mistake I See Demons That Will Be What Kills Me Requiem I Used to Be Human The Fallen Angel (This Side of) Parasite Becoming the Machine Witness to a Murder I Only Look Like I’m Dead Your Browser Is



Elektrikill

Bandcamp, YouTube