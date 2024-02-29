Electric Six

Album: Turquoise

Category: Alternative Rock

Label: Metropolis Records

Release: 2023-09-08

Author: Merv Uzzell (Muzz79)





Unless you’re a hardcore fan, you’d be forgiven for thinking that Detroit dance commanders Electric Six had fallen off the radar since the band burst into the public consciousness in the early 2000s. But in fact, Dick Valentine and his merry men have been churning out albums on an almost yearly basis up until 2018. Work had commenced on the Turquoise album, but then the pandemic hit and temporarily extinguished the fire in the disco. Even after its completion in 2022, due to touring red tape, the LP was held off yet again. So, hoping to make up for the absence, Electric Six has stacked the album high with 14 brand new tracks.

Now, exorbitant absurdity had always been the beating heart of the band’s music, and when you scan through the track list and see a song called “Stanton Island Ass Squad,” you know it’s still proudly beating. The lyrical platter is the usual buffet of buffoonery that Valentine’s crooning pomp machismo delivers with more ham than a meat feast pizza. The sound is as ever a genre blurring concoction of rock, country, metal, and dance music all rolled into one big fat hallucinogenic doobie. “Take Me to the Sugar” is a groovy mid-tempo slither of punchy tub-thumping disco pop, very reminiscent of its 2007 sibling “When I Get to the Green Building,” as whimsical synths overlap the funkadelic bass line, effortlessly glued together with Valentine’s barmy falsetto chorus! The fuzzed out Sabbathy “Never Say Die”-like guitar intro to “Dr. K” really kicks the album into overdrive with a bombastic rocker that is sure to be an instant live favorite as the air-punching chorus is simple enough to remember no matter how intoxicated you get at one of their gigs. Screaming guitar bends and chugging downward picked riffs call back to The Runaways’ classic hit “Cherry Bomb” on the chomp of ‘70s rock nostalgia that is “Skyrocketing.” The old school vibes continue on “Child of Hunger” that basks in the halcyon days of fretboard ripping and power chord driven hair metal. Elsewhere, “Born to Be Ridiculed” is a ludicrous slab of rock & roll cheese that has an undeniable whiff of Elvis’ “Burning Love” about it – shuffling acoustic guitar, sleazy bluesy licks, and frantic Little Richard style piano hammers all fighting for position. The “Dr. Feelgood” style chops of “Window of Time” rattle the universal discontent of the year we’d all like to forget with Valentine snapping, “Nobody ever said they want to go back to 2020” – a sentiment we can all agree with there! The title track is a super catchy singalong anthem; everything is on point, and despite the bonkers lyrics, it’s ushered with Valentine’s sincerest and least caricatured vocal on the record. At the top of the stack is “The Wheel Finds a Way,” a dance/rock hybrid of throbbing beats, droning bass lines, twinkling synths, and a distant echo of distorted guitars that instantly conjures up images of nightclub lasers piercing through a dark smoke machine filled discothèque. It’s a fitting conclusion to bookend the album with.

So, was Turquoise worth the wait? Well, while fanatics will revel in any new material these days, there’s still enough in the shop window to hook the curiosity of any passerby. If you do step inside, you should enter with your tongue firmly in your cheek and with your critical thinking jacket off. For Electric Six isn’t a band that worries about being too cliché… on the contrary, they worry about not being cliché enough! And you’ll be pleased to know that the mischievous spirit is still very much alive.



Track list:

Take Me to the Sugar Dr. K Hot Numbers on the Telephone Panic! Panic! Turquoise Skyrocketing Born to Be Ridiculed Child of Hunger Staten Island Ass Squad Window of Time Units of Time Five Clowns The Browning of Her Bones The Wheel Finds a Way



Electric Six

Metropolis Records

