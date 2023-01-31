Edward Ka-Spel & Motion Kapture

Album: Anagramma

Category: Ambient / Avant-Garde

Label: Rustblade

Release Date: 2022-04-18





Those familiar with Edward Ka-Spel’s output know what to expect, regardless of which project he is participating in. As well, Motion Kapture – the duo of Stefano Rossello and Filippo Corradin – has carved out its own particular niche of cosmic ambience and psychedelic audio exploration. Anagramma marks the second collaborative effort from this pairing, with Motion Kapture’s instrumental backdrops taking on a particularly vintage tonality that owes more to the electronic excursions of mid-to-late ‘70s Krautrock and early ‘80s soundtracks, whereupon Ka-Spel weaves his esoteric tales of the surreal and phantasmagorical. Tracks like the opening “Byus” with its fuzzy Mellotron-like progressions, “Following the Pieces” with entrancing throbs of bass and portamento synth leads evocative of a violin or slide guitar, and the monolithic tableau of wispy Theremin-esque melodies, choral pads, and minimalist drum machines on “Toward Omega” bear a distinctly orchestral and dreamy feel not unlike what one might expect in the early recordings of Tangerine Dream or Kraftwerk. Others like “Silas,” “The Nearly Man,” and the closing “Coming Up For Air” take on a somewhat darker and inconspicuously more modern character, that along with Ka-Spel’s more sprightly melodies on “The Devil’s Night” and “Free Tomorrow,” manages not to betray the melancholic and classic vibe of Anagramma as a whole. It’s hardly a gamechanger, especially given the extensive pedigree of the artists featured. But it’s by no means a weak entry in either of their discographies, whether one’s attentions focus on Motion Kapture’s spacey atmospheres or the dreamlike recitations of Ka-Spel.



Track list:

Byus The Devil’s Night Busy B Following the Pieces The Nearly Man Free Tomorrow Silas Toward Omega Coming Up For Air



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)