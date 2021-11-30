EDEN

Album: The First Circle

Category: Industrial / Post-Hardcore / Noise

Label: Brucia Records

Release Date: 2021-07-30





Subgenres of metal so often fall victim to stylistic and compositional tropes; blast beats for black metal, diminished chords for noisecore, and so on and so forth. It’s when a band breaks this mold that something interesting takes place, and EDEN has done just this with The First Circle. The band’s improvisational recording approach combined with unconventional sounds generates a harsh, grating sound that’s infused with melodic underpinnings to present a highly hybridized style for this debut EP.

Describing their creative impetus as one of being “fascinated by incommunicability,” this fascination becomes evident early in the album through both the vocal stylings – inaudible, distorted samples often buried in the mix – and the instrumentation. “Swallow Your Tongue” briefly brings chanting vocals up in the mix while the guitar and bass swing with an undeniable groove, both jazzy and metallic. A tom-heavy drumline drives the song along, atmospheric airs and warbling weirding the more regular rhythm of the stringed instruments that slowly grow fuzzier and more overdriven before ultimately descending into a crushing finale. “The First Circle” continues this trend with detuned, droning guitars, a lilting sense of unease building as more and more layers of atonal ugliness are added. The entry of the drums begins the return to the post-hardcore and punk undertones with solid pocket-playing, the song shifting away from its eerier beginnings and infusing more classically styled metal. “Your Void is Mine” offers ballsy toms, an off-kilter rhythm quickly layered with grossly distorted vocals. A deftly fingered guitar lead, although customarily swamped in the mix, evokes the recurring post-metal sensibilities before summarily subverting this pattern as it descends into a broken, out-of-tune piano that the band describes as having been “altered with screws and bolts,” giving some vibes akin to The Fragile beneath its chittering scream samples.

Something of a gateway drug between grindcore, industrial, punk, and black metal, The First Circle is an offbeat offering that’s as fascinating as it is unconventional. Abandoning perfection for the pursuit of the “abstract, visual, and synesthetic,” EDEN provides an acid-blasted soundscape likely to engage fans from many musical niches with something schizophrenic to offer for all.



Track list:

The End of the Beginning Gehenna Swallow Your Tongue The First Circle Your Void is Mine The Beginning of the End



Brucia Records

Colin Andrew MacDougall (VexationsandtheVile)