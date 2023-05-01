Echo Us

Album: Inland Empire

Release Date: 2023-03-07

Author: Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)





This seventh full-length album from Echo Us presents a rare case for any band, recorded and completed in 2013, shelved until this ultimate release a decade later in its original mix and master. Of course, little has changed in terms of music production and the band’s own sound that one can listen to Inland Empire free of this context, though it’s still a point of interest given its status as an epilogue to the trilogy of albums Echo Us released from 2009 to 2014; why Ethan Matthews waited so long to release this, and without any alterations or updates is not entirely clear. Nevertheless, those familiar with Echo Us will undoubtedly recognize the blend of trancelike ambience and progressive rock compositions intrinsic to the band’s sound, every track ebbing and flowing with a fluidity almost aquatic. Matthews has always taken care not to tax the listeners’ earlobes, although the same can’t be said of the excesses of length and lyrical esoterica that have adorned much of his music; however, this is much less the case on Inland Empire, for even on longer offerings like the title track, “Dark Shock,” the closing “Singing with You,” or the band’s namesake “Echo Us,” the music traverses smoothly amid percolating synth arpeggios, acoustic and clean guitars that trickle like raindrops through the speakers, and wispy pads that almost seem an aural representation of the ocean blue. Released as a limited single in 2016, “It’s Time For Winter” is perhaps the most straightforward and consistent song, the percussive swells adding a touch of bombast atop a catchy rhythm, while crystalline guitar solos resonate with the sort of class and taste David Gilmour became known for in Pink Floyd. Traces of Peter Gabriel-led Genesis can be heard most especially in Matthews’ vocal timbre on tracks like “Solarium” and “Inland Empire,” while the freeform transitions of some of the aforementioned longer tracks evoke the kind of surrealistic tonal poetry of Mike Oldfield. Although still quite robust in its production and composition and being thematically and sonically tethered to that trilogy from a decade ago, Inland Empire has a vibrance and a brisker pace that sets it apart, feeling more like a commentary or synopsis rather than an epilogue – a quality that is most welcome.



Track list:

Across the Star Echo Us Dark Shock It’s Time For Winter Inland Empire Nest Egg From the Furthest Memory Far Above the Sky Solarium Singing with You



