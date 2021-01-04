Dukes of the Orient

Album: Freakshow

Category: Rock / Pop / Progressive

Label: Frontiers Music SRL

Release Date: 2020-08-07





Having essentially sprung from the remnants of John Payne’s tenure in ASIA, it’s perhaps to be expected that the second album under the Dukes of the Orient moniker continues along the same path. Freakshow sees Payne and keyboardist Erik Norlander trading off compositional duties to present an album with the technical musicianship of a seasoned progressive act coupled with AOR pop/rock sensibilities.

For instance, “The Dukes Return” is the perfect anthem to introduce the album, with Norlander’s exceptional keyboard skills taking centerstage, complete with fluid solos and hooks that are taken right out of the Yes or Keith Emerson playbook. Brassy flourishes and boisterous fanfares adorn tracks like “Freakshow” or “The Last Time Traveller,” while the man’s lighter touch on the piano is a treat throughout the album, with a grittily distorted organ solo evocative of Jon Lord adding to the latter track’s energy. By the same token, it’s clear that Payne is pulling all of his instrumental stops, and although he is a skilled bassist and guitar player, he never quite basks in this particular limelight; his solos are often complementary to Norlander’s keyboards, the two occasionally exchanging harmonies without outshining each other. His vocals remain his greatest asset as he still has a strong sense of drama and power, even if age has taken somewhat of a toll as he’s got a bit of rasp on the higher registers. On the anthemic choruses on “The Dukes Return” or “The Monitors,” he hits the notes and sings with as much passion as ever, while “A Quest For Knowledge” is perhaps where he shines the brightest with his rather impressive layers of harmonies. What is somewhat unexpected on Freakshow is the presence of saxophonist Eric Tewalt, which when trading off with Norlander’s keyboards and Payne’s guitar tends to become an undeniable highlight of the record; it doesn’t always work, as is the case on “The Ice Is Thin” or “A Quest For Knowledge,” but when it does on the title track, “Man of Machine,” or “The Last Time Traveller,” it adds that distinct ‘80s pop/rock quality that is simply golden.

There are some time and tempo changes, along with some interesting chord progressions that eschew the poppier qualities of most of the songs, but they tend to come across as strictly ornamental, which can sometimes distract from the songwriting; consequently, Freakshow is a somewhat inconsistent if still enjoyable enough listen from a band trying to navigate the tightrope between being too pop or too progressive – not quite succeeding at the balance, but not a dismal failure either.



Track list:

The Dukes Return The Ice Is Thin Freakshow The Monitors Man of Machine The Last Time Traveller A Quest For Knowledge The Great Brass Steam Engine When Ravens Cry Until Then



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)