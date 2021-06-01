dreDDup

Album: Romance of Romans

Category: Industrial / Electro / Metal

Label: Crime:Scene Records

Release Date: 2021-01-15





Subtlety is not a term one can apply to Serbia’s dreDDup as the band has over the course of 25 years left no stylistic stone unturned – industrial, dance, EBM, hip-hop, metal, punk… all have made their way into the band’s music. With this tenth studio effort, dreDDup aims squarely for those dance floors upon which military boots stomp alongside spastic cybernetic automatons. Through its 13 tracks, Romance of Romans throbs with the mechanized pulse of early-to-mid ‘90s EBM as tracks like “Designed to Die,” “Love Lepper,” “Margot’s Not Dead Yet,” “Sgt Salt,” and the closing instrumental of “Vaseline Dion” unleash blitzkrieg beats and bass lines that amalgamate the earlier output of Suicide Commando, Clock DVA, or Cyber-Tec Project. Indeed, there are times when Mihajlo “Inquisitor” Obrenov seems to channel the gruff monotone of Jean-Luc de Meyer, as on the throat spoken word atop a nightmarish industrial drone on “Solitude,” or “Call the Police” in which offbeat layers of percussion, shrill synth leads, and NorBurt Reynolds’ grimy guitars sound like something right out of 1995, the lyrical refrains of “She’s dancing in slow motion with no emotion” a tad flippant, but highly effective. On the other hand, the slow chug of guitar-driven menace and howling, disaffected vocals on “The Rolling Sotones” bears a resemblance to the doomy stylings of Godflesh or early Pitch Shifter, the searing synth leads helping to make the track something of an outlier on the album. But then, there are tracks like the title track or the opening “Wounded By Sound,” on which the reverb-drenched melancholy of the vocals sound like David Byrne doing a bad Robert Smith impersonation… or vice versa; it doesn’t quite gel with the inherent abrasiveness of the rest of the album. Arguably the best track on the record (and the longest) is “Ready Or Not,” as it cohesively encompasses all the ingredients of dreDDup’s sound up to this point, although the lyrics seem unfocused and utterly nonsensical with iterations of “E.T. phone home” and a narrative about a local town drunk/clown. All in all, Romance of Romans is not the album to signal some new phase in the evolution of industrial or EBM, but it is perhaps a taste of what dreDDup and the current Serbian industrial scene has to offer to the world at large. In a time when nostalgia seems prevalent across the board, this album does well enough to capture the unhinged audio violence of the ‘90s sound.



Track list:

Wounded By Sound Call the Police Designed to Die Apes of Tomorrow Love Lepper Romance of Romans Margot’s Not Dead Yet Solitude The Rolling Sotones All Wives Matter Sgt Salt Ready Or Not Vaseline Dion



Ilker Yücel (Ilker81x)